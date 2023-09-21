Share
Trump Calls Megyn Kelly 'Pretty Nasty' In Recounting His Recent Interview to Iowa Crowd

 By Maire Clayton  September 21, 2023 at 4:57pm
Former President Donald Trump decided to take aim at conservative commentator Megyn Kelly after their sit-down interview last week.

The 45th president was at a “Team Trump Iowa Commit to Caucus” event in Maquoketa, Iowa, on Wednesday when he said Kelly was “pretty nasty” during the recent interview.

“I did a Megyn Kelly [interview] and she just, you know, boy, she became nastier all of a sudden,” Trump began.

“She was pretty nasty — didn’t you think? Anybody that watched it?” he asked the audience.



While on “The Megyn Kelly Show” the two clashed over issues ranging from his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic to his handling of classified documents when he left the White House.

The former president also managed to take aim at President Joe Biden during the interview.

“He’s not too old, he’s incompetent,” Trump said.

“And age is interesting, because some people are very sharp and some people do lose it, but you lose it at 40 and 50 also.”


The meeting marked their first time together since the 2015 Republican debate, which ignited a longstanding feud between the two.

Before the interview, Kelly told The Hill in July that any animosity was “under the bridge.”

“The thing about Trump is, he commands the room,” she noted.

“It’s not just because he’s former president now, because I knew [him] before that. There’s just something about him, it’s like an aura that sort of takes over the room.”

While Trump didn’t have any kind words for Kelly while in Iowa, he said he gave an interview with CNN’s “Meet the Press” and called Kristen Welker “nice” even though she would interrupt.

He added she most likely did it “because she wasn’t loving all of the answers I was giving.”

Trump continues to lead in the polls for the GOP presidential nomination. He currently holds a whooping 55.3 percent average, with his closest competitor being Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with 14.2 percent, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Maire Clayton
Maire Clayton graduated from Bryn Mawr College with a degree in English and Psychology. She joined The Western Journal in 2022.




