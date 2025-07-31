Trump Calls for Nancy Pelosi to Be Investigated: 'She Became Rich by Having Inside Information'

President Donald Trump managed to ruffle former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s feathers by raising anew allegations that Pelosi and her husband Paul have grown rich through insider trading.

“Nancy Pelosi became rich by having inside information, she made a fortune with her husband, and I think that’s disgraceful,’ Trump said in a video posted to social media platform X.

“Nancy Pelosi should be investigated, because she has the highest return of anybody, practically, in the history of Wall Street, save a few,” Trump said. “How did that happen?”

BREAKING: Pres. Trump says “Nancy Pelosi should be investigated” for insider trading. “She has the highest return of anybody, practically, in the history of Wall Street.” pic.twitter.com/FCV5r5qfNL — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 30, 2025

“It happened because she knows exactly what’s going to happen; what’s going to be announced. She buys stock, and then the stock goes up after the announcement is made,” he said.

“She ought to be investigated,” Trump said.

Pelosi has said in response to multiple allegations of insider trading in the past that her husband, Paul Pelosi, makes the investments, not her, according to the Daily Mail.

“Speaker Pelosi does not own any stocks, and she has no prior knowledge or subsequent involvement in any transactions,” Pelosi’s communications director Ian Krager said.

But Pelosi could not simply shrug off the comment when, during a CNN interview, host Jake Tapper confronted her with the comment.

Tapper first tried to play a video clip of the comments, then began to read what Trump said when the video failed, according to Fox News.

Pelosi fumed and interrupted.

“Why do you have to read that?” Pelosi said. “We’re here to talk about the 60th anniversary of Medicaid. That’s what I agreed to come to talk … and what that means in the election.”

“I wanted to give you a chance to respond,” Tapper said. “He accused you of insider trading. What’s your response to that?”

“That’s ridiculous,” Pelosi said.

“In fact, I very much support the stop the trading of members of Congress. Not that I think anybody is doing anything wrong. If they are, they are prosecuted, and they go to jail. But because of the confidence it instills in the American people, don’t worry about this,” she said.

“But I have no concern about the obvious investments that have been made over time. I’m not into it. My husband is, but it isn’t anything to do with anything insider,” she said.

Pelosi tried to turn the tables on the billionaire in the White House, saying Trump “has his own exposure, so he’s always projecting. He’s always projecting, and let’s not give him any more time on that, please.”

