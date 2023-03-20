Trump Calls for National Protests After Spokesman Reveals 'Illegal Leaks' - 'THEY'RE KILLING OUR NATION'

Former President Donald Trump called on his supporters to “PROTEST, PROTEST, PROTEST!!!” on Saturday morning — and it could be exactly what his staunchest opponents want.

In a blistering post to Truth Social, Trump unleashed on the general state of the country after a posting pair of Truth posts claiming that he expected to be arrested on Tuesday.

Trump has based those claims on “illegal leaks” from the Manhattan’s District Attorney office, a claim backed up by a Trump spokesman to Fox News.

“There has been no notification, other than illegal leaks from the Justice Dept. and the DA’s office, to NBC and other fake news carriers, that the George Soros-funded Radical Left Democrat prosecutor in Manhattan has decided to take his Witch-Hunt to the next level,” the representative told Fox. “President Trump is rightfully highlighting his innocence and the weaponization of our injustice system.”

After the former president made those explosive claims of his pending arrest, Trump followed up with another all-caps tirade:

“IT’S TIME!!!” Trump began in his trademark all caps. “WE ARE A NATION IN STEEP DECLINE, BEING LED INTO WORLD WAR III BY A CROOKED POLITICIAN WHO DOESN’T EVEN KNOW HE’S ALIVE, BUT WHO IS SURROUNDED BY EVIL & SINISTER PEOPLE WHO, BASED ON THEIR ACTIONS ON DEFUNDING THE POLICE, DESTROYING OUR MILITARY, OPEN BORDERS, NO VOTER I.D., INFLATION, RAISING TAXES, & MUCH MORE, CAN ONLY HATE OUR NOW FAILING USA.”

Then came the bit of Trump’s Truth that raised a few eyebrows.

“WE JUST CAN’T ALLOW THIS ANYMORE. THEY’RE KILLING OUR NATION AS WE SIT BACK & WATCH. WE MUST SAVE AMERICA!” Trump wrote.

“PROTEST, PROTEST, PROTEST!!!”

That simple call to “PROTEST” has clearly echoed the trumped up (no pun intended) Jan. 6 Capitol incursion charges that the left bandies about like the near-collapse of the country, which it so obviously wasn’t.

But even echoing that incident and its ugly fallout is enough to raise the eyebrows of some who believe that Trump — and his most ardent supporters — are falling into a trap.

Outspoken conservative pundits Matt Walsh and Jesse Kelly agreed with that theory on Twitter:

This is 100 percent correct. They are hoping for January 6 part 2 and will do everything they can to engineer it. https://t.co/77bYJqNpBx — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 18, 2023

“That ‘patriotic’ friend of yours you’re currently texting about protesting Trump’s arrest in NYC is a federal informant and your text messages from today are going to be read out loud in front of a jury of 12 NYC communists who hate you,” Kelly first tweeted. “Just a heads up.”

Walsh retweeted Kelly, agreeing “100 percent” with him.

“This is 100 percent correct,” Walsh wrote. “They are hoping for January 6 part 2 and will do everything they can to engineer it.”

Kelly, in particular, doubled down on that rhetoric, going so far as to actually criticize Trump for his “PROTEST” remarks.

Again, what’s happening to Trump is beyond injustice but do NOT go to a communist city to protest. And if you do, you better be a rapper cause that’s the only way you’re getting that pardon from him if he wins again. This is abuse of his followers and I despise it. pic.twitter.com/vqc0Uofyct — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 20, 2023

“Again, what’s happening to Trump is beyond injustice but do NOT go to a communist city to protest,” Kelly wrote. “And if you do, you better be a rapper cause that’s the only way you’re getting that pardon from him if he wins again.”

Kelly was referring to rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black, both of whom received pardons from Trump during the end of his presidency.

“This is abuse of his followers and I despise it,” Kelly added.

Whether you agree with Kelly’s harsh assessment or not, it’s hard to deny that it does smell fishy with the way all of the establishment media and leftists are in lockstep with accusing Trump of potentially inciting violence.

But, to be fair to Trump, there are many forms of protest. Just because the left wants to associate all protests with the events on Jan. 6 (at least if those protests originate from Trump supporters), doesn’t make it fact.

Put up a MAGA bumper sticker. Hang up a Trump flag. Let the world know that you obviously disagree with the gross political targeting of a former president from a hideously biased Biden administration.

Just let the world know without risking arrest.

