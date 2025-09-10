Trump Calls for Nationwide Prayer for Charlie Kirk: 'We Must All Pray'

President Donald Trump called on the nation to pray for conservative activist Charlie Kirk Wednesday, after he was shot during a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University.

“We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!” the commander in chief wrote.

Vice President J.D. Vance also offered prayers for Kirk, writing on the social media website X: “Dear God, protect Charlie in his darkest hour.”

Dear God, protect Charlie in his darkest hour. pic.twitter.com/RqNYfHLs2b — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 10, 2025

In addition, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth wrote, “Prayers for Charlie Kirk. An incredible Christian, American, and human being. May the healing hand of Jesus Christ be upon him.”

Prayers for Charlie Kirk. An incredible Christian, American, and human being. May the healing hand of Jesus Christ be upon him. — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) September 10, 2025

Secretary of Health and Human Services RFK Jr. added, “We love you Charlie Kirk. Praying for you.”

We love you Charlie Kirk. Praying for you. https://t.co/ti1viJjM5L — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) September 10, 2025

Kirk, who is a political commentor and the founder of Turning Point, was struck by at least one bullet, Fox News confirmed.

Videos began circulating on X shortly after the shooting that appear to show the 31-year-old getting hit in, or near, his neck.

The Deseret News reported Kirk’s condition is unknown, but that the suspect was taken into custody.

Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Kash Patel shared a statement saying the FBI is currently monitoring the situation.

“We are closely monitoring reports of the tragic shooting involving Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University,” he wrote on X. “Our thoughts are with Charlie, his loved ones, and everyone affected. Agents will be on the scene quickly and the FBI stands in full support of the ongoing response and investigation.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.