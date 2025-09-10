Share
President Donald Trump shakes the hand of Charlie Kirk at the White House on March 22, 2018 in Washington, D.C.
President Donald Trump shakes the hand of Charlie Kirk at the White House on March 22, 2018 in Washington, D.C. (Mark Wilson / Getty Images)

Trump Calls for Nationwide Prayer for Charlie Kirk: 'We Must All Pray'

 By Nick Givas  September 10, 2025 at 1:06pm
President Donald Trump called on the nation to pray for conservative activist Charlie Kirk Wednesday, after he was shot during a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University.

“We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!” the commander in chief wrote.

Vice President J.D. Vance also offered prayers for Kirk, writing on the social media website X: “Dear God, protect Charlie in his darkest hour.”

In addition, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth wrote, “Prayers for Charlie Kirk. An incredible Christian, American, and human being. May the healing hand of Jesus Christ be upon him.”

Secretary of Health and Human Services RFK Jr. added, “We love you Charlie Kirk. Praying for you.”

Kirk, who is a political commentor and the founder of Turning Point, was struck by at least one bullet, Fox News confirmed.

Videos began circulating on X shortly after the shooting that appear to show the 31-year-old getting hit in, or near, his neck.

The Deseret News reported Kirk’s condition is unknown, but that the suspect was taken into custody.

Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Kash Patel shared a statement saying the FBI is currently monitoring the situation.

“We are closely monitoring reports of the tragic shooting involving Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University,” he wrote on X. “Our thoughts are with Charlie, his loved ones, and everyone affected. Agents will be on the scene quickly and the FBI stands in full support of the ongoing response and investigation.”

Nick Givas
Nick Givas has been a reporter for The Daily Caller, Fox News, and served as Managing Editor of the Newsroom at Project Veritas. He's also hosted three different podcasts, served as a Congressional Communications Director, and had his work featured in The Federalist, Daily Signal, New York Post, and Real Clear Politics.




