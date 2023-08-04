Former President Donald Trump called on the Supreme Court to intervene in the mounting indictments against him — which are occurring as he leads President Joe Biden in the polls and as the Justice Department continues to look the other way at what certainly appears to be corruption perpetrated by the Biden and his family.

Trump was indicted this week for alleged crimes related to his First Amendment rights to challenge the results of an election in which the rules were changed in the 11th hour.

Last month, he was charged for allegedly mishandling classified documents that the DOJ has said were stored at his Mar-a-Lago home and resort — a place that is probably among the most secure on the planet.

The same cannot be said for Biden’s home and offices, where classified documents were also stored.

Those documents were in proximity to Biden’s son Hunter — who at one point was a drug user using his family’s name to profit from the Chinese and the Ukrainians, he has testified.

Trump is also staring down the barrel of a potential indictment in Georgia and he’s already been indicted in Manhattan for alleged business crimes.

Manhattan, in case anyone needed a reminder, allows violent people to walk freely and also jails those who attempt to protect the innocent from them.

Trump is being targeted by a politicized federal government that answers to his chief 2024 rival, which he pointed out on Truth Social on Friday.

“CRAZY! My political opponent has hit me with a barrage of weak lawsuits, including D.A., A.G., and others, which require massive amounts of my time & money to adjudicate,” he posted.

Should the Supreme Court intercede in the Trump indictments? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (444 Votes) No: 2% (11 Votes)

Trump added, “Resources that would have gone into Ads and Rallies, will now have to be spent fighting these Radical Left Thugs in numerous courts throughout the Country. I am leading in all Polls, including against Crooked Joe, but this is not a level playing field. It is Election Interference, & the Supreme Court must intercede.”

The country’s high court should throw him a lifeline.

What Trump is facing is truly unprecedented, so there is no roadmap or standing to look back on when asking the question of what exactly the justices could do.

But Trump is right to complain that his campaign’s valuable resources are being used to fight indictments that continually come down the pipeline at opportune times for his opponent in the White House.

That is not even taking into account that the man stands a chance of being sent to prison.

Trump, should he capture the Republican Party’s nomination for president, is already facing a historical uphill battle by going up against an incumbent.

The fight is being tilted in favor of his politically unpopular opponent, who has no ethics.

Biden has overseen the decimation of wages, family budgets, the energy sector, border sovereignty and the loss of trust in the country’s institutions.

It certainly appears as though he is relying on the full resources of the federal government to even the playing field, with 58 percent of Americans saying they do not approve of his job performance.

Someone needs to intervene for the sake of a republic that is on the verge of careening off a cliff.

What has happened in courtrooms from New York to Florida to a former president and a leading candidate is wholly un-American and it sets a dangerous precedent.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.