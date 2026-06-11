Trump Calls Off Iran Strikes, Says Signing of Deal 'to Be Announced Shortly'

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he has called off further military strikes against Iran after its leaders agreed to the peace deal terms he required.

“Based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved, I have, as President of the United States of America, cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“Discussions and final points have been, in both concept and great detail, approved by all parties involved, including the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt, and others. The Naval Blockade will remain in full force and effect until this Transaction is finalized — Time and place of the signing to be announced shortly,” he added.

𝗗𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗱 𝗝. 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝗺𝗽 𝗣𝗼𝘀𝘁𝘀 𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼 𝗼𝗻 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝘁𝗵 𝗦𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 – 𝟬𝟭:𝟮𝟴 𝗣𝗠 𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝟬𝟲.𝟭𝟭.𝟮𝟲 🚨BREAKING: President Trump says he has suspended the bombings on Iran due to “that discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been brought to the… pic.twitter.com/k2jXarYHDg — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) June 11, 2026

The announcement came after the United States military struck multiple targets throughout Iran Wednesday night, including reportedly a military base near Tehran, ABC News reported.

🚨BREAKING: An IRGC command and control center has just been decimated by US strikes.

49 Tomahawk missiles had been fired by the United States along with bombing from fighter jets. Closest target to Tehran was approximately 40 miles outside of the city.

FINISH THE JOB🇺🇸🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/SgMdTibsEQ — Daniel Cohen (@DanielCohenTV) June 11, 2026

Trump had posted on Truth Social Thursday morning that there would be more strikes to come later in the day.

“The United States will be hitting Iran (Whose Navy, Air Force, Radar, Anti Aircraft, and all other forms of Defense, together with most of its offensive capability, are GONE!), VERY HARD TONIGHT,” he wrote.

“At some point in the not too distant future, we will be taking Kharg Island, and other oil infrastructure points, and assume total control of their Oil and Gas Markets.”

𝗗𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗱 𝗝. 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝗺𝗽 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝘁𝗵 𝗦𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗼𝘀𝘁 – 𝟬𝟴:𝟮𝟮 𝗔𝗠 𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝟬𝟲.𝟭𝟭.𝟮𝟲 The United States will be hitting Iran (Whose Navy, Air Force, Radar, Anti Aircraft, and all other forms of Defense, together with most of its offensive capability, are GONE!),… pic.twitter.com/1dxidAXKhu — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) June 11, 2026

The strikes came a day after the Iranians brought down a U.S. Apache helicopter that had been flying off the coast of Oman with a drone.

President Trump Just Revealed the Incredible Bravery of the Two Apache Pilots Attacked by Iran Over the Strait of Hormuz. An Iranian drone packed full of explosive ordnance slammed into their helicopter, got lodged between the two pilots, and by the grace of God, it didn’t… pic.twitter.com/9czaQAD60P — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 10, 2026

The pilots were able to bring the helicopter down into the Gulf of Oman.

They were then safely rescued using an unmanned seagoing drone.

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