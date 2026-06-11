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President Donald Trump said further U.S. strikes against Iran have been called off, and indicated that all parties involved have agreed on a peace deal.
President Donald Trump said further U.S. strikes against Iran have been called off, and indicated that all parties involved have agreed on a peace deal. (Ken Cedeno - AFP / Getty Images)

Trump Calls Off Iran Strikes, Says Signing of Deal 'to Be Announced Shortly'

 By Randy DeSoto  June 11, 2026 at 12:31pm
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President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he has called off further military strikes against Iran after its leaders agreed to the peace deal terms he required.

“Based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved, I have, as President of the United States of America, cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“Discussions and final points have been, in both concept and great detail, approved by all parties involved, including the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt, and others. The Naval Blockade will remain in full force and effect until this Transaction is finalized — Time and place of the signing to be announced shortly,” he added.

The announcement came after the United States military struck multiple targets throughout Iran Wednesday night, including reportedly a military base near Tehran, ABC News reported.

Trump had posted on Truth Social Thursday morning that there would be more strikes to come later in the day.

“The United States will be hitting Iran (Whose Navy, Air Force, Radar, Anti Aircraft, and all other forms of Defense, together with most of its offensive capability, are GONE!), VERY HARD TONIGHT,” he wrote.

“At some point in the not too distant future, we will be taking Kharg Island, and other oil infrastructure points, and assume total control of their Oil and Gas Markets.”

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The strikes came a day after the Iranians brought down a U.S. Apache helicopter that had been flying off the coast of Oman with a drone.

The pilots were able to bring the helicopter down into the Gulf of Oman.

They were then safely rescued using an unmanned seagoing drone.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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