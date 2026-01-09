Trump Calls Off 'Second Wave of Attacks' on Venezuela After 'Very Important and Smart Gesture'

It appears that cooler heads have prevailed when it comes to the current inflamed tensions between the United States and Venezuela — at least for now.

President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to offer rare praise for Venezuela a little under a week after a daring raid that captured alleged narco-terrorist Nicolas Maduro, which in turn engendered enormous hostility from the remnants of the Venezuelan strongman’s regime.

Things appeared to have cooled, as Trump is now lauding a very “smart gesture” from the South American country.

“Venezuela is releasing large numbers of political prisoners as a sign of ‘Seeking Peace,’” Trump began. “This is a very important and smart gesture. The U.S.A. and Venezuela are working well together, especially as it pertains to rebuilding, in a much bigger, better, and more modern form, their oil and gas infrastructure.”

This “important” gesture has seemingly led Trump to back off his previous insinuation that more military action could be needed to further straighten out Maduro’s regime.

“Because of this cooperation, I have cancelled the previously expected second Wave of Attacks, which looks like it will not be needed,” the president posted.

That being said, Trump made it clear that he wasn’t completely removing the “big stick,” as former President Theodore Roosevelt would’ve described it.

“However, all ships will stay in place for safety and security purposes,” Trump said.

And perhaps most pertinent to Americans, Trump highlighted a potential economic boon for the U.S. as a result of the Maduro raid.

“At least 100 Billion Dollars will be invested by BIG OIL, all of whom I will be meeting with today at The White House,” he posted.

Shortly after Maduro’s capture, Trump had originally suggested that Venezuela’s vice president had better cooperate… or else.

“No, if Maduro’s vice president — if the vice president does what we want, we won’t have to do that,” Trump said Saturday when reporters asked if the plan was to have a continued military presence in Venezuela.

The president offered a big qualifier, however.

“We’re prepared,” Trump said. “You know, we have a second wave that’s much bigger than the first wave.”

Trump acknowledged that he had spoken to acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez “numerous times, and she understands.”

Initially, Rodriguez seemed anything but understanding or cooperative.

“What is being done to Venezuela is a barbarity,” she said earlier.

Additionally, reports surfaced that armed thugs and Maduro loyalists were trying to crack down on anyone in the country who may have supported Trump’s lightning raid.

Now? Despite that alleged “barbarity,” Venezuela appears ready to play ball with Trump.

