Trump Calls Out California Governor’s ‘Charade,’ Federal Government Won’t Be Funding

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that the federal government will not be paying for California’s National Guard soldiers to go to the border and “do nothing.”

California Gov. Jerry Brown was the last of the U.S.-Mexico border state governors to respond to Trump’s request for personnel to assist in border security.

In an order issued Wednesday, Brown narrowed the mission of his troops to combating criminal gangs, human traffickers and illegal firearm and drug smugglers.

“California National Guard will not enforce immigration laws or participate in the construction of any new border barrier,” Brown’s order specified. He further noted that the federal government had agreed to pay for the deployment.

In making his call for National Guard soldiers for border security earlier this month, Trump identified stopping the flow of illegal immigrants as one of the primary reasons for the request, in addition to combating drug smuggling and gang activity.

On Thursday, Trump responded to Brown’s deployment order by tweeting, “Governor Jerry Brown announced he will deploy ‘up to 400 National Guard Troops’ to do nothing.’ The crime rate in California is high enough, and the Federal Government will not be paying for Governor Brown’s charade. We need border security and action, not words!”

In another tweet on Wednesday, Trump lauded the efforts of local officials in California who have come out in opposition to making it a sanctuary state.

“There is a Revolution going on in California,” Trump wrote. “Soooo many Sanctuary areas want OUT of this ridiculous, crime infested & breeding concept. Jerry Brown is trying to back out of the National Guard at the Border, but the people of the State are not happy. Want Security & Safety NOW!”

San Diego County’s board of supervisors voted Tuesday to file a court briefing siding with the Trump administration’s lawsuit against California’s sanctuary state law.

“Public safety is our No. 1 priority,” San Diego Board Supervisor Kristin Gaspar said. “Here in San Diego it’s important to note how our law enforcement’s hands are being tied by SB 54.”

The suit challenges Senate Bill 54, or the “California Values Act,” which mandates a limit of cooperation between local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities.

Last month, Orange County — located immediately to the north of San Diego County — also voted to join the Trump administration’s suit against SB 54.

“We cannot allow this to happen in Orange County and we need to protect our families and our homes here in Orange County,” Board Supervisor Michelle Park Steel said of the law. “And that means bolstering our cooperation with federal immigration enforcement and stopping our county from becoming a sanctuary for criminal illegal immigrants.”

Steele also introduced a resolution in opposition to the sanctuary state law.

“States cannot simply opt out of federal laws they don’t like,” Steele said. “If tomorrow California decided that the First Amendment was a nuisance and passed legislation to restrict this constitutional right, Americans wouldn’t accept the new law.”

