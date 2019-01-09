Trump Calls Pelosi’s Bluff on Border Barrier Funding and Leaves Meeting: ‘Total Waste of Time’

President Donald Trump walked out of a White House meeting with congressional leaders on Wednesday after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected supporting new funding for a border barrier if he agreed to reopen the government.

Trump tweeted afterward, “Just left a meeting with Chuck and Nancy, a total waste of time. I asked what is going to happen in 30 days if I quickly open things up, are you going to approve Border Security which includes a Wall or Steel Barrier? Nancy said, NO. I said bye-bye, nothing else works!”

Just left a meeting with Chuck and Nancy, a total waste of time. I asked what is going to happen in 30 days if I quickly open things up, are you going to approve Border Security which includes a Wall or Steel Barrier? Nancy said, NO. I said bye-bye, nothing else works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2019

After the meeting, Pelosi described Trump’s behavior to reporters at the White House as “petulant,” claiming he slammed his hand on the negotiating table in frustration, Fox News reported.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer added, “He asked Speaker Pelosi, ‘will you agree to my wall?’ She said no. And he just got up, and said, ‘Well we’ve got nothing to discuss.'”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy offered a different version of events.

“I just listened to Senator Schumer,” the California Republican said. “I know he complained the time that you had cameras in the meeting. I think we need to bring them back. Because what he described the meeting to be is totally different than what took place.”

Kevin McCarthy gave his account of events leading to the abrupt ending of Trump’s meeting: “[Trump] turned to the speaker and politely asked her, ‘OK Nancy, if we open the government up, in 30 days could we have border security?’ She raised her hand and said ‘No, not at all’” pic.twitter.com/LlxfQXf2Ob — POLITICO (@politico) January 9, 2019

McCarthy recounted that Trump turned the floor over to Pelosi and Schumer at the beginning of the meeting and asked what they would require in return for border barrier funding.

They repeated a demand to reopen the government and said negotiations on border security could continue afterwards.

“The president then turned to the speaker and politely asked her, ‘OK Nancy, if we open the government up, in 30 days could we have border security?’ She raised her hand and said ‘No, not at all,’” McCarthy recalled.

Trump responded, “I guess you still don’t want to deal with the problem.”

Vice President Pence contradicted Pelosi’s description of Trump’s behavior.

“I don’t recall him ever raising his voice or slamming his hand,” Pence said. “This is a president who feels very strongly about his commitment to the security of the American people. He brought the whole issue of illegal immigration to the center of the national debate when he sought this office.”

The vice president further pledged, “This president, Republicans in the House and the Senate are going to continue to stand firm until we get the resources and the reforms necessary to end the humanitarian crisis on our southern border, to end the security crisis on our southern border, then and only then will we end this partial government shutdown.”

Daily Caller White House Correspondent Saagar Enjeti summarized the border security/government shutdown negotiations to date.

To sum up the last 20 days: Trump demands 5.7 billion for a wall, Dems say no. Trump offers 2.5 billion for a wall, Dems say no. Trump back up to 5.7 billion but now for steel fence+other additions, Dems say no. Trump asks if Dems will budge if he re-opens gov, Dems say no. — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) January 9, 2019

He tweeted: “To sum up the last 20 days: Trump demands 5.7 billion for a wall, Dems say no. Trump offers 2.5 billion for a wall, Dems say no. Trump back up to 5.7 billion but now for steel fence+other additions, Dems say no. Trump asks if Dems will budge if he re-opens gov, Dems say no.”

