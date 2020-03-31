Trump Calls for 'Phase 4' of Coronavirus Response 'Focused Solely on Jobs' and Infrastructure

President Donald Trump has called for a $2 trillion infrastructure bill as “Phase 4” of the government’s coronavirus response efforts.

“With interest rates for the United States being at ZERO, this is the time to do our decades long awaited Infrastructure Bill,” Trump tweeted Tuesday.

With interest rates for the United States being at ZERO, this is the time to do our decades long awaited Infrastructure Bill. It should be VERY BIG & BOLD, Two Trillion Dollars, and be focused solely on jobs and rebuilding the once great infrastructure of our Country! Phase 4 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 31, 2020

“It should be VERY BIG & BOLD, Two Trillion Dollars, and be focused solely on jobs and rebuilding the once great infrastructure of our Country! Phase 4.”

Trump has wanted a major infrastructure bill since he became president, and is now pitching the idea as a form of economic stimulus in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fox News reported.

Lawmakers in Congress are already seeking a fourth coronavirus response bill days after the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act was passed.

“I think the odds are we’ll need more legislation,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said last week, according to The Hill.

“First, we don’t know the extent of the crisis in terms of the magnitude, so that could rise. But there are going to be problems that we don’t realize now that we’re going to have to grapple with.”

Democrats are reportedly seeking additional funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and emissions restrictions on airlines in the next stimulus package, Fox News reported.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also wants to see pension protection language in the next bill.

“Pension protections — we had a protection in the legislation. It was supported by everyone,” she said on the House floor last week.

“The president of The United States supported it, but [Senate Majority Leader Mitch] McConnell said he would save it for the bill. So that’s why I’m mentioning it, for the next bill.”

Republican leaders, however, are waiting to see the impact of the first three phases before jumping onboard with a fourth.

“I think we’ll have to wait and see,” McConnell said Tuesday on “The Hugh Hewitt Show.

“Remember, this bill was only signed into law last Friday. So it’s only been law for about four days. And the speaker is already talking about another bill.”

When asked what the priorities were when tackling the coronavirus epidemic during a media conference last week, Trump did not hesitate to say that the government needed to take care of Americans first.

“The priority is life and safety, and then the economy,” Trump said.

