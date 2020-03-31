SECTIONS
Trump Calls for 'Phase 4' of Coronavirus Response 'Focused Solely on Jobs' and Infrastructure

President Donald Trump speaks during the daily coronavirus briefing at the Rose Garden of the White House on March 30, 2020, in Washington, D.C.Win McNamee / Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump speaks during the daily coronavirus briefing at the Rose Garden of the White House on March 30, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

By Erin Coates
Published March 31, 2020 at 12:41pm
President Donald Trump has called for a $2 trillion infrastructure bill as “Phase 4” of the government’s coronavirus response efforts.

“With interest rates for the United States being at ZERO, this is the time to do our decades long awaited Infrastructure Bill,” Trump tweeted Tuesday.

“It should be VERY BIG & BOLD, Two Trillion Dollars, and be focused solely on jobs and rebuilding the once great infrastructure of our Country! Phase 4.”

Trump has wanted a major infrastructure bill since he became president, and is now pitching the idea as a form of economic stimulus in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fox News reported.

Lawmakers in Congress are already seeking a fourth coronavirus response bill days after the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act was passed.

“I think the odds are we’ll need more legislation,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said last week, according to The Hill.

“First, we don’t know the extent of the crisis in terms of the magnitude, so that could rise. But there are going to be problems that we don’t realize now that we’re going to have to grapple with.”

Do you think Congress should wait to see how the first three phases play out before drafting a fourth?

Democrats are reportedly seeking additional funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and emissions restrictions on airlines in the next stimulus package, Fox News reported.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also wants to see pension protection language in the next bill.

“Pension protections — we had a protection in the legislation. It was supported by everyone,” she said on the House floor last week.

“The president of The United States supported it, but [Senate Majority Leader Mitch] McConnell said he would save it for the bill. So that’s why I’m mentioning it, for the next bill.”

Republican leaders, however, are waiting to see the impact of the first three phases before jumping onboard with a fourth.

“I think we’ll have to wait and see,” McConnell said Tuesday on “The Hugh Hewitt Show.

“Remember, this bill was only signed into law last Friday. So it’s only been law for about four days. And the speaker is already talking about another bill.”

When asked what the priorities were when tackling the coronavirus epidemic during a media conference last week, Trump did not hesitate to say that the government needed to take care of Americans first.

“The priority is life and safety, and then the economy,” Trump said.

Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
