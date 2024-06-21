Former President Donald Trump has denounced a new poll showing him losing ground to President Joe Biden.

The poll showed Biden making a three-point comeback from May, when he was down one point, to take a two-point lead, 50 percent to 48 percent, according to Fox News.

Trump begged to differ.

“The latest Fox News poll is TRASH!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“They used a biased, Democrat-leaning sample of voters, polling more Biden 2020 voters than Trump 2020 voters to skew the results in favor of Crooked Joe. I am leading BIG in virtually every other poll, including in all of the key battleground states, like Wisconsin, where I just held a massive rally, and Pennsylvania, where I will be on Saturday,” he posted.

Although the Fox News poll said 68 percent of respondents said protecting American democracy was their top concern, which is two percentage points higher than their concerns about the economy, Trump said that is simply not so.

“Also, the #1 issue in this Country is not protecting democracy. It is INFLATION and IMMIGRATION!” he wrote.

“If it is protecting democracy, Trump is your best choice, because Crooked Joe Biden is the greatest threat to democracy in history with his Open Border and weaponization of our justice system against his political opponent, ME!” Trump wrote.

“Fox News polls have never treated me, or MAGA, fairly! Don’t worry, we will WIN!!!” he posted.

Fox noted that this is the best Biden has polled in this election cycle and the first time he has led Trump since October.

However, the poll noted Trump had a three-point margin over Biden among the two-thirds of voters sampled who said they were “extremely” motivated to vote this year.

The Poll showed that each candidate’s partisan base is firm, with 95 percent of Democrats backing Biden and 95 percent of Republicans backing Trump.

The new poll said independents gave Biden a nine-point edge of Trump in this poll. Trump had a two-point lead among independents in May.

“The underlying demographic tendencies that have defined the race remain in place,” Republican pollster Daron Shaw, who conducts Fox News surveys with Democrat Chris Anderson, said. “Biden has improved slightly with women and seniors, which keeps him afloat despite significant reductions from 2020 in support from younger voters and African Americans.”

The Fox Poll sampled 1,095 registered voters between June 14 and June 17. Its margin of error was three percentage points.

Trump pointed to Emerson College polls showing him largely leading Biden.

Polls in battleground states showed Trump leading Biden in Arizona, 47 percent t0 43 percent; Georgia, 45 percent to 41 percent; Wisconsin, 47 percent to 44 percent; Nevada, 46 percent to 43 percent; Pennsylvania, 47 percent to 45 percent; and Michigan, 46 percent to 45 percent, according to polling Emerson posted on its website.

The site noted that in Minnesota, Biden and Trump are tied at 45 percent support each.

“In our first polling in several key swing states since Trump’s conviction last month, there has been little movement, with support for both Trump and Biden staying largely consistent since November,” Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling, said.

Emerson’s polling took place from June 13 through June 18. Each state had a sample of 1,000 registered voters.

“The credibility interval, similar to a poll’s margin of error, for the sample is +/- 3% in 19 of 20 cases in each state,” Emerson noted.

The Real Clear Polling average of polls shows Trump leading Biden 46 percent to 45.5 percent.

