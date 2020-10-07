In a video released Wednesday, President Donald Trump called a drug he received called Regeneron not just a treatment, but in effect a “cure” for COVID-19.

He further pledged to make it free to any who need it.

Trump began the video offering his greetings from “your favorite president.”

He noted he spent four days at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after testing positive for the coronavirus late Thursday.

“I went in. I wasn’t feeling so hot, and within a very short period of time, they gave me Regeneron … and other things too, but I think this was the key,” he said.

“And it was like unbelievable. I felt good immediately. I felt as good three days ago as I do now.”

Trump noted that in addition to Regeneron, the pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly is coming out with a similar antibody cocktail.

Regeneron’s website explains, “Antibody medicines are based on key principles of biology and mimic the natural defenses and pathways of the human body and immune system.”

“They call them therapeutic, but to me it wasn’t therapeutic. It just made me better. OK? I call that a cure,” Trump said.

Regeneron was still in clinical trials when the president requested the drug, The New York Times reported.

“I want everybody to be given the same treatment as your president, because I feel great. I feel like perfect,” Trump said. “I think this was a blessing from God that I caught it. This was a blessing in disguise.”

The president elaborated that if he had not personally taken Regeneron and experienced its effectiveness, it would not have necessarily stood out to him among the many treatments under development.

“I want to get for you what I got, and I’m going to make it free. You’re not going to pay for it,” Trump said.

“It wasn’t your fault that this happened. It was China’s fault.”

Trump promised to do all he could to speed up emergency-use authorization for Regeneron and similar treatments and employ the military to distribute them across the nation.

White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said in a memorandum Wednesday that Trump has been “symptom-free” for more than 24 hours.

His blood work also indicated he has COVID antibodies, which were not detectable on Thursday.

