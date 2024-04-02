Former President Donald Trump excoriated Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana in a blistering pair of posts on his Truth Social account on Monday evening.

Trump referred to the senator as “Lamebrain” and also accused him of being out of touch with his constituents.

It is not clear what exactly Cassidy did or said recently, but Trump aimed his pair of social media posts at the two-term senator and physician, who was among seven GOP senators who voted to convict him of “incitement of insurrection” in February 2021.

“One of the worst Senators in the United States Senate is, without question, Bill Cassidy, A TOTAL FLAKE, Republican though he may be,” Trump wrote Monday evening.

“He campaigned in the Great State of Louisiana on TRUMP, TRUMP, TRUMP, and was absolutely thrilled when he was able to get my very important Endorsement,” Trump added.

Trump said that Cassidy cruised to re-election in Louisiana in 2020 with his endorsement but then turned on him.

“Cassidy is a total ‘stiff,’ but Louisiana didn’t need him to protect them, because they had ME, 100%! Nevertheless, when the Democrats’ Impeachment Hoax started, this Lamebrain Senator actually voted against me,” Trump wrote.

In a second post, Trump referred to Cassidy as someone others could not rely on in tough times.

“I’ve been too busy beating up the Communists, Fascists, and Lunatics who have weaponized our Government against Crooked Joe Biden’s Political Opponent, ME, to think much about him, but this is not someone you want to be in a foxhole with,” Trump wrote.

He called Cassidy “very disloyal and not very smart” and said Cassidy had actually sought his endorsement for governor of Louisiana.

“I liked Jeff Landry much more,” Trump said of the state’s current Republican governor.

The presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee stated that Cassidy “doesn’t mind the Migrant Invasion currently taking place, which is destroying our Country.”

Trump concluded, “Bill Cassidy is now shunned in his own State as a disloyal lightweight, and it’s a beautiful thing to watch.”

Cassidy has not responded publicly. On Feb. 13, 2021, Cassidy issued a two-sentence statement in which he explained why he had voted with Democrats to convict Trump of “incitement an insurrection.”

“Our Constitution and our country is more important than any one person,” he stated. “I voted to convict President Trump because he is guilty.”

Trump was ultimately found not guilty.

Cassidy also criticized Trump during an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper last May.

The senator told the far-left anchor that Trump’s endorsements of candidates in previous races had hurt them and added, “I don’t think Trump can win a general election” when referring to the 2024 presidential race.

