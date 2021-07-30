Former President Donald Trump released a statement on Friday attacking Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, referring to her as Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s “new lapdog.”

“Voters in the Great State of Wyoming want clear majority winners in elections, and the only mechanism that accomplishes majority victors is a Run-Off Election, pitting the top two candidates against each other. Conservative Republicans in the Wyoming State Legislature like Senator Bo Biteman and Representative Chip Nieman led this effort,” Trump said.

“Unfortunately and sadly for Wyoming voters, RINO State Legislators stood in the way, defeating the Run-Off Election bills,” he added.

Trump then emphasized his strategy for Wyoming Republican voters to defeat Cheney in the 2022 midterm elections.

“The easiest way to defeat Deplorable Liz Cheney is by having only ONE Conservative candidate run and WIN! Wyoming Patriots will no longer stand for Nancy Pelosi and her new lapdog RINO Liz Cheney!”

NEW! President Trump: “The easiest way to defeat Deplorable Liz Cheney is by having only ONE Conservative candidate run and WIN! Wyoming Patriots will no longer stand for Nancy Pelosi and her new lapdog RINO Liz Cheney!” pic.twitter.com/2yYvKhlrVw — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) July 30, 2021

The statement follows the recent report that Trump met with two potential primary challengers to decide which one he will endorse against Cheney during the 2022 midterm elections.

Politico reported the former president planned to meet “with two challengers at his Bedminster, N.J., golf club: state Rep. Chuck Gray and attorney Darin Smith.”

Cheney most recently alienated herself from other Republican members earlier this month when she joined Pelosi’s House select committee to investigate the events of Jan. 6.

Cheney released a statement following the announcement that said, “I’m honored to have been named to serve on the January 6th select committee. Congress is obligated to conduct a full investigation of the most serious attack on our Capitol since 1814.”

“That day saw the most sacred space in our Republic overrun by an angry and violent mob attempting to stop the counting of electoral votes and threatening the peaceful transfer of power,” she added.

I’m honored to serve on the January 6th select committee. Our oath to the Constitution must be above partisan politics. pic.twitter.com/LpPoWhBHPx — Rep. Liz Cheney (@RepLizCheney) July 1, 2021

Cheney was adamant about holding people accountable for the Capitol incursion.

“What happened on January 6th can never happen again,” she said. “Those who are responsible for the attack need to be held accountable and this select committee will fulfill that responsibility in a professional, expeditious, and non-partisan manner.

“Our oath to the Constitution, our commitment to the rule of law, and the preservation of the peaceful transfer of power must always be above partisan politics,” the congresswoman added.

Pelosi said in a statement, according to Fox News, “We’re very honored and proud that she has agreed to serve on the committee.”

Cheney is one of only two GOP members on Pelosi’s committee. Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, also an anti-Trump advocate who voted for his impeachment, joined the committee after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy refused to have the party participate in her investigation of the events of Jan. 6.

