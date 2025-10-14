Share
President Donald Trump addresses the Knesset, Israel's parliament, Monday in Jerusalem.
President Donald Trump addresses the Knesset, Israel's parliament, Monday in Jerusalem. (Evelyn Hockstein - pool / Getty Images)

Trump Calls Out Time Magazine for Using 'Really Weird' Photo of Him for Cover: 'What Are They Doing, and Why?'

 By Randy DeSoto  October 14, 2025 at 2:56pm
President Donald Trump took note of the “really weird” picture of him on Time’s cover, in an edition that otherwise celebrates his administration’s achievement in securing a Gaza peace deal.

“The living Israeli hostages held in Gaza have been freed under the first phase of Donald Trump’s peace plan, alongside a Palestinian prisoner release. The deal may become a signature achievement of Trump’s second term, and it could mark a strategic turning point for the Middle East,” Time said in a social media caption, which featured the magazine cover.

Trump responded to the image, writing on Truth Social, “Time Magazine wrote a relatively good story about me, but the picture may be the Worst of All Time.”

“They ‘disappeared’ my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one. Really weird! I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out. What are they doing, and why?” the president asked.

The Time article itself offered some behind-the-scenes information on how the Trump administration’s 20-point Gaza peace plan came about.

Did Time magazine try to make Trump look bad on purpose?

“The turning point in the negotiations came in New York a few weeks ago, during the U.N. General Assembly. For Trump’s envoys, the global forum was an opportunity to convene a conversation with allies and mediators. [Special Envoy Steve] Witkoff, who has labored on Middle East diplomacy since January alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio, persuaded [Jared] Kushner to lend a hand,” Time said.

“Soon after, they brought the plan to Trump, who assembled a meeting of world leaders to present it. The gathering, which included a number of Muslim-majority countries from around the world, was ‘historic,’ Rubio said during a Cabinet meeting Thursday,” the outlet added.

“The group’s reaction surprised even the Trump team: less resistance than expected. Witkoff, Rubio, and Kushner then streamlined the proposal to a two-phase structure — first, a cease-fire and exchange of hostages and prisoners to stop the fighting; second, a framework for Gaza’s future, including disarmament and a technocratic transitional government. Trump played a role of his own in applying pressure. ‘I spoke a little bit tough,’ he told reporters Friday in the Oval Office,” Time said.

During a Monday address to Israel’s Knesset, Trump lauded the three men’s work, saying of Witkoff, “Steve started this all by himself. I call him Henry Kissinger, who doesn’t leak … Steve doesn’t leak.”

He noted that Kushner came alongside to help, and Rubio may go down as the greatest secretary of state ever by coordinating it, Trump said.

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana said while introducing Trump, “Other American presidents have supported Israel, but as a giant of Jewish history, we must look back two-and-a-half millennia into the mists of time to find a parallel: Cyrus the Great.”

“You, President Donald J. Trump, are a colossus who will be enshrined in the pantheon of history. Thousands of years from now, Mr. President, the Jewish people will remember you. We are a nation that remembers.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Randy DeSoto
