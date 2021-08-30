Path 27
Trump Calls for 'Unequivocal Military Force' if Taliban Don't Return American Weaponry

 By Andrew Trunsky  August 30, 2021 at 1:17pm
Former President Donald Trump on Monday called for the U.S. to use “unequivocal military force” against the Taliban if the terrorist group refuses to return billions of dollars in weaponry that was left behind during the American evacuation.

Trump, who has frequently criticized the withdrawal’s execution, added that the U.S. should “at least bomb the hell out of” the equipment to prevent the Taliban from using it.

“Never in history has a withdrawal from war been handled so badly or incompetently as the Biden Administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan,” Trump said in a statement.

“In addition to the obvious, ALL EQUIPMENT should be demanded to be immediately returned to the United States, and that includes every penny of the $85 billion dollars in cost.”

“If it is not handed back, we should either go in with unequivocal Military force and get it, or at least bomb the hell out of it. Nobody ever thought such stupidity, as this feeble-brained withdrawal, was possible!” he added.

Multiple reports have described the guns, cars, helicopters and more that were left in Afghanistan as the Taliban retook the country in less than two weeks.

White House officials have admitted they do not know where all the equipment has gone and that it is unlikely they will get it back.

“We don’t have a complete picture, obviously, of where every article of defense materials has gone, but certainly a fair amount of it has fallen into the hands of the Taliban,” Jake Sullivan, the White House national security adviser, said in a news briefing earlier this month.

“And obviously, we don’t have a sense that they are going to readily hand it over to us at the airport.”

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience.

For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Andrew Trunsky
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.




Conversation