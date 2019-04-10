SECTIONS
Trump Camp Hits Back After Hillary Connects MAGA and White Nationalism

By Randy DeSoto
Published April 10, 2019 at 12:23pm
The Trump 2020 campaign flipped the script after Hillary Clinton suggested that President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan is really about white nationalism, reminding her husband, former President Bill Clinton, used the phrase on multiple occasions.

The former secretary of state, who lost to Trump in the 2016 election, tweeted on Tuesday, “The white nationalists certainly think MAGA is a white nationalist slogan.”

She included a link to an article by HuffPost’s Nick Robins-Early arguing that terrorists overseas and others espousing nationalist, anti-immigrant views like the phrase.

“In that sense, it’s natural that extremists who view Trump as a gateway to white nationalism have embraced his emblems,” Robins-Early wrote.

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota retweeted Clinton’s post. Earlier this week, she also tweeted that one of Trump’s top policy advisers — Stephen Miller, who served in the president’s 2016 campaign too — is a white nationalist.

Trump’s re-election campaign responded to Clinton’s allegation about the president’s MAGA slogan by sharing a compilation video of Bill Clinton using the same phrase on multiple occasions.

Do you think "Make America Great Again" communicates white nationalism?

Hillary Clinton infamously described supporters of then-candidate Trump as a “basket of deplorables” during a fundraiser in New York City in September 2016.

“You know, to just be grossly generalistic, you could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables. Right?” Clinton said. “The racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamaphobic — you name it. And unfortunately there are people like that. And he has lifted them up.”

She further stated, “And there’s so much more than I find deplorable in his campaign: the way that he cozies up to white supremacists, makes racist attacks … you can’t make this up.”

During a House Judiciary Committee hearing Tuesday on white nationalism, Candace Owens — communications director of Turning Point USA and a Trump supporter — argued that Democrats are engaging in scare tactics as part of their 2020 campaign strategy, just as they did in 2016.

“We’re hearing (terms like ‘white nationalism’) sent around today because what they want to say is that brown people need to be scared, which seems to be the narrative that we hear every four years right ahead of a presidential election,” Owens said in her opening remarks.

“The hearing today is not about white nationalism or hate crimes, it’s about fear-mongering, power and control,” Owens said. “It is a preview of the Democrat 2020 election strategy. The same as the 2016 Democrat election strategy.

“Racial division and class warfare are central to the Democrat Party platform. They need blacks to hate whites.”

