As part of its effort to prevent Americans from reading about allegations about Hunter Biden, Twitter on Wednesday blocked the personal account of White House press secretary Kayleigh McEneany.

Twitter acted after McEnany used her account to tweet about the New York Post’s report that an email had been found indicating that Hunter Biden was being thanked by a Ukrainian businessman for arranging a meeting with his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, who is now the Democratic presidential nominee.

Joe Biden has repeatedly claimed he has “never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings,” according to Fox News.

The Post’s report, which indicates the elder Biden might have used his influence in the Obama administration to enrich his son, is being investigated by the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

McEnany had tweeted, “**NEW** Email from Ukrainian executive to Hunter Biden asks Hunter to ‘use his influence’ on behalf of the firm paying him $50K/mo in email with subject ‘urgent issue’ obtained by @nypost Father @JoeBiden was in charge of Ukraine relations at time.!!”

Twitter told McEnany her account was locked for “violating our rules against distribution of hacked material.”

“Twitter has locked the personal account of White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany for sharing news Democrats don’t like,” the Trump campaign tweeted, sharing a screenshot of the message Twitter sent to McEnany while putting her in social media limbo.

McEnany used her official White House account to tweet a reply.

“Censorship should be condemned! cc: @Twitter & Facebook NOT the American way,” she tweeted.

She also fired back Wednesday night on the Fox News show “Hannity.”

“It’s not a temporary blockage,” McEnany said. “When I log on to my Twitter account, it says I’m permanently banned.

“They essentially have me at gunpoint and said unless you delete this story, a news story by the New York Post, I cannot regain access to my account.”

She pointed out that Twitter has allowed false reports targeting Trump to flourish on its platform but now had taken action against a credible news report that’s damaging to his opponent.

“This was a news story with emails, pictures of the emails, which even the Biden campaign does not dispute the authenticity of the emails,” McEnany said.

“You have the ayatollah of Iran tweeting ‘death to Israel,’ and this is permitted on Twitter, but not an email that is reported, by the way, by Fox News’ News Division and by the New York Post, a credible outlet, you are not allowed share that information,” she said.

“Make no mistake. If they can ban the press secretary of the United States for President Trump, they can ban any legitimate citizen, and that is pathetic.”

“This is censorship. It is not the American way,” McEnany said.

“This is not how a freedom-loving democracy operates,” she said. “We have to have to hold Twitter accountable, and Facebook too, who is banning the transmission of this story simply because ideologically it hurts the side of the aisle that Silicon Valley prefers.

“It’s sad, it’s censorship. This is not America.”

