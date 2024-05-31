Trump Campaign Announces 'Record-Shattering' Fundraising Haul Following Verdict: 'Nearly Double the Biggest Day Ever'
Democrats may come to rue the day that former President Donald Trump was convicted in Manhattan for 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.
Former Fox News host said as much on her podcast late Thursday after news of the guilty verdicts came out.
But where the Democrats are most likely to feel it is in the wallet — in Trump’s wallet, to be precise.
Friday morning, roughly 17 hours after the verdict was announced, Trump’s campaign said it had raised millions in small donations — enough to set a new single-day fundraising record for the campaign.
“Today, the Trump campaign announced a record-shattering small-dollar fundraising haul following the sham Biden Trial verdict totaling $34.8 million — nearly double the biggest day ever recorded for the Trump campaign on the WinRed platform,” the campaign announced on social media.
RNC Research added that somewhere between a quarter and a third of the donations came from Americans who had never donated to the Trump campaign previously.
“$34.8 million in less than a day — and ~30% of them were BRAND NEW DONORS,” the campaign posted on X (emphasis original).
“Democrats will rue the day they unleashed a sleeping giant,” the post added.
In contrast, President Joe Biden posted to X minutes after the verdicts were announced, but received mostly scorn in response.
Kelly suggested in a late-Thursday edition of “The Megyn Kelly Show” that Democrats would be sorry for having opened “Pandora’s Box,” because if Trump can be investigated and prosecuted like this, so can former Democratic presidents.
“You just wait, and it won’t be Hunter Biden next time; it’s going to be Joe Biden,” she said. “It could potentially still be Barack Obama. It could still potentially be Hillary Clinton. We’re going to have to look at what the statutes of limitations are on the various crimes they surely committed.”
“The only way to save the Republic now is to give them a taste of their own medicine,” Kelly suggested. “That’s it. That’s it. They tasted blood today. They’re the wolves with the bloody piece of meat in their mouths. That doesn’t stop the wolf from coming back for more. The only thing that will stop him is if he loses a limb of his own.”
“I’m sorry, but the Democrats started this game,” she added.
