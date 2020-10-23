Following Thursday night’s debate in Nashville, Tennessee, President Donald Trump’s campaign announced it had a record day in regard to online fundraising.

Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh made the announcement online.

“Biggest digital fundraising day ever,” Murtaugh tweeted.

Biggest digital fundraising day ever. @GaryCoby: “In the final days of 2016 we saw a surge in online donations which preceded a rise in public polls, leading directly to victory. That surge is here again — triple in size & a week earlier than in 2016!”https://t.co/vT1dKwidOQ — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) October 23, 2020

Murtaugh quoted Gary Coby, Trump’s digital campaign director, saying, “In the final days of 2016 we saw a surge in online donations which preceded a rise in public polls, leading directly to victory. That surge is here again — triple in size & a week earlier than in 2016!”

The Trump campaign said “it raised $26 million in the hours around the presidential debate,” The Hill reported.

The second debate, moderated by NBC’s Kristen Welker, was much more composed than the first debate between Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

That raucous debate was moderated by Fox News host Chris Wallace.

Thursday’s debate and the record day in online donations cap off a wild week in the presidential race, which saw Biden credibly accused in multiple reports of alleged corruption during and after his time as the country’s vice president.

Information taken from a hard drive reportedly belonging to Hunter Biden shows Biden may have allegedly been involved in and profited from his son’s foreign deals.

During the second debate, Biden also expressed a desire to see the country move on from fossil fuels, which might hurt Biden with swing-state voters.

The Trump campaign is still behind the Biden campaign with the size of its overall financial war chest, as was the case in 2016 when Trump trailed then-Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in donations.

The Trump campaign intends to put the fundraising haul to good use, according to The Hill.

The campaign will buy ads in the battleground state of Minnesota as the campaign enters its final stretch.

Trump narrowly lost Minnesota by just 44,000 votes in 2016 and had not spent money in campaigning. However, there are currently 60 staffers in the state, according to the campaign.

Trump’s ground game in Minnesota is reportedly very healthy.

Stepien told The Hill of the coming ad blitz, “The new buy is going to be a heavy buy. I emphasize heavy.”

“You won’t be able to turn on the TV without seeing a Trump ad,” he added.

