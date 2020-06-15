The number of people attempting to reserve seats for President Donald Trump’s first rally since the coronavirus outbreak continues to skyrocket.

More than 1 million people have now requested tickets for the Tulsa, Oklahoma, event Saturday.

The astounding number of requests was shared on Twitter by Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale.

“Over 1M ticket requests for the @realDonaldTrump #MAGA Rally in Tulsa on Saturday,” Parscale posted on Twitter.

Parscale noted that attendees will have their temperatures checked upon arrival to mitigate the possible spread of the coronavirus.

Rallygoers will also be provided with masks and hand sanitizer, and the campaign will take additional measures for the heat.

Over 1M ticket requests for the @realDonaldTrump #MAGA Rally in Tulsa on Saturday. Before entering each guest will get: ✅Temperature check

✅Hand sanitizer

✅Mask There will be precautions for the heat and bottled water as well. — Brad Parscale (@parscale) June 15, 2020

Trump’s decision to resume his campaign rallies has been criticized by Democrats and many in the media for the potential to spread the virus, even though the majority of critics have supported massive protests in recent weeks in the wake of George Floyd’s May 25 death in Minneapolis police custody.

The president noted the double standard in a tweet Monday.

“The Far Left Fake News Media, which had no Covid problem with the Rioters & Looters destroying Democrat run cities, is trying to Covid Shame us on our big Rallies,” he said. “Won’t work!”

The Far Left Fake News Media, which had no Covid problem with the Rioters & Looters destroying Democrat run cities, is trying to Covid Shame us on our big Rallies. Won’t work! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2020

Other critics have claimed the president had a racist motive for holding the event in Tulsa, which was the site of the country’s worst race riot 99 years ago last month.

The rally was originally slated for Friday, June 19, which coincided with the date slavery was abolished in the country — now celebrated as the Juneteenth holiday.

Trump announced last week that the rally would instead be scheduled for the following day.

“We had previously scheduled our #MAGA Rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for June 19th – a big deal,” Trump tweeted.

“Unfortunately, however, this would fall on the Juneteenth Holiday. Many of my African American friends and supporters have reached out to suggest that we consider changing the date out,” he added.

We had previously scheduled our #MAGA Rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for June 19th – a big deal. Unfortunately, however, this would fall on the Juneteenth Holiday. Many of my African American friends and supporters have reached out to suggest that we consider changing the date out… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2020

Despite a change of date, enthusiasm for the rally continues, as more than a million people have reserved tickets for a spot in the 19,000-seat BOK Center arena.

The arena will open its doors at 3 p.m. local time, and the rally will begin four hours later.

News of the more than 1 million RSVPs for the rally comes a day after the Trump campaign announced a single-day haul of $14 million in online campaign contributions for Sunday, which was the president’s birthday.

The Trump campaign’s record day dwarfed the previous single-day fundraising record of $10 million, which occurred on Oct. 19, 2016.

