Trump Campaign Calls for All Future GOP Debates to Be Canceled 'Immediately'

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign called on the Republican National Committee to cancel all future 2024 primary debates in a statement on Wednesday.

After seven candidates faced off during a forum that was moderated by Fox Business in Simi Valley, California, at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, the Trump campaign called the debate “inconsequential.”

“Tonight’s GOP debate was as boring and inconsequential as the first debate, and nothing that was said will change the dynamics of the primary contest being dominated by President Trump,” a statement attributed to Donald J. Trump for President 2024, Inc read.

The statement continued: “President Trump has a 40- or 50-point lead in the primary election and a 10-point lead over Joe Biden in the general election, and it’s clear that President Trump alone can defeat Biden.

“The RNC should immediately put an end to any further primary debates so we can train our fire on Crooked Joe Biden and quit wasting time and money that could be going to evicting Biden from the White House.”

According to the Real Clear Politics average, Trump leads the current field of candidates with a majority of support among likely voters.

Trump sits at 56.6 percent in the average while Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida has 14.4 percent support.

Each of the six candidates who debated with DeSantis on Wednesday in California are polling in the single digits.

Trump’s most vocal critic, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, is sitting at 2.7 percent, per the RCP average.

Christie attacked Trump from the stage on Wednesday and called him “Donald Duck” for not participating in the forum.

Trump spent his evening campaigning in the battleground state of Michigan.

DeSantis also made note of Trump’s absence during the debate and later called on him to participate in a one-on-one debate that Fox News host Sean Hannity agreed to moderate.

From the spin room, DeSantis said he wanted to face off against Trump for the sake of voters.

“No one is entitled to anything,” DeSantis said. “No, you’ve got to make the case. You owe it to the voters.”

Trump has cited polling as his rationale for not participating in any of the primary debates.

“Why would I allow people at 1 or 2 percent and 0 percent to be hitting me with questions all night?” he told Fox News over the summer.

