SECTIONS
Commentary News
Print

Trump Campaign Calls Day One of Impeachment Hearing 'One of Our Best Days of Fundraising Ever'

President Donald Trump grins during an event celebrating judicial confirmations last week in the East Room of the White House.Drew Angerer / Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump grins during an event celebrating judicial confirmations last week in the East Room of the White House. The president had more reason for smiling on Wedensday after the first day of public hearings on impeachment in the House or Representatives resulted in Trump's re-election campaign taking in $3.1 million in small-dollar donations. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

By Joe Saunders
Published November 14, 2019 at 3:36pm
Print

Democrats who thought an impeachment process against President Donald Trump was the best way to weaken him in a re-election race just got a good reason to rethink their strategy.

Actually, they’ve got 3.1 million reasons to rethink the plan, and every one of them is in the form of a dollar contributed to the Trump re-election campaign on Wednesday.

Astute readers will note that that was day one of the Democrats’ public hearings on impeaching the president.

Contrary to stirring the beginning of a public tidal wave of opposition to Trump, at this point, it looks like all the hearings have managed to do is marshal support for the president.

“Dems just don’t get it,” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale tweeted on Thursday. “They are filling our bank and improving our turnout every day.”

TRENDING: Man Handcuffed for Eating Sandwich in Violation of Tyrannical Calif. Law

We can safely assume that triumphant Trump-backing Twitter posts were not what Democrats were looking for when they decided to pull the country down the rabbit hole of impeachment.

But so far, at least, that’s exactly what they’ve gotten:

In an interview with Breitbart News, Trump’s son Eric didn’t sound surprised by the voters’ spurt of largesse.

“Every single time they do this, we raise a fortune,” he told Breitbart, noting that the campaign had raised $15 million in the 72 hours after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced in September that the impeachment inquiry would begin.

And it’s not just money that’s being volunteered.

According to another Breitbart report, Marc Lotter, the Trump campaign’s director of strategic communications, told Alabama radio station WVNN that volunteers are showing up to give their time, too.

Do you think Trump will win re-election in 2020?

“We’ve had 100,000 more volunteers. Donors are coming out of the woodwork. We’re raising record amounts of money. It is galvanizing people and even people in the middle who are seeing the Democrats are just consumed with impeachment. They’ve been wanting to do this,” he said, Breitbart reported.

RELATED: Polling Shows Democrats Have Lost Faith in Impeachment in Just 1 Month

That obviously wasn’t the impact Democrats were hoping to have.

And, of course, it remains to be seen whether the enthusiasm will hold over the course of the year between now and Nov. 3, 2020.

But considering Trump’s supporters have stuck by him after three years of relentless attacks from the Democratic “resistance” — abetted by a shameless media that has spent most of the 21st century disgracing itself — it’s a good chance that Trump’s base is going to stay behind him.

And this one probably sums up the argument the best.

Nancy Pelosi’s Democrats have obviously decided to devote what remains of 2020 to impeaching the president, no matter what pressing business gets put off in the process.

It’s an abdication of duty, and Americans aren’t going to forget it.

If that’s not reason enough for Democrats to change their minds, they might want to rethink it.

More than 3 million more reasons just came into the Trump campaign coffers to give them some incentive.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American







Trump Campaign Calls Day One of Impeachment Hearing 'One of Our Best Days of Fundraising Ever'
House Minority Leader Flat-Out Calls Adam Schiff a Liar: 'His Body Language' Told on Him
GOP Rep. Mark Meadows Demolishes CBS Reporter's Claim About Reading 'All the Depositions'
Lindsey Graham Vows To Call Adam Schiff To Testify in Potential Senate Impeachment Trial
'Poor Little Govt. Workers': Therapy Dogs Head to Capitol To Comfort Impeachment-Stressed Staffers
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×