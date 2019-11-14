Trump Campaign Calls Day One of Impeachment Hearing 'One of Our Best Days of Fundraising Ever'

Democrats who thought an impeachment process against President Donald Trump was the best way to weaken him in a re-election race just got a good reason to rethink their strategy.

Actually, they’ve got 3.1 million reasons to rethink the plan, and every one of them is in the form of a dollar contributed to the Trump re-election campaign on Wednesday.

Astute readers will note that that was day one of the Democrats’ public hearings on impeaching the president.

Contrary to stirring the beginning of a public tidal wave of opposition to Trump, at this point, it looks like all the hearings have managed to do is marshal support for the president.

“Dems just don’t get it,” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale tweeted on Thursday. “They are filling our bank and improving our turnout every day.”

We can safely assume that triumphant Trump-backing Twitter posts were not what Democrats were looking for when they decided to pull the country down the rabbit hole of impeachment.

But so far, at least, that’s exactly what they’ve gotten:

When Dems & media go nuts @realDonaldTrump’s campaign gets stronger! In 24 hours after #HearsayHearing: ✅$3.1M in small dollar donations ✅One of our best fundraising days ever… again! Dems just don’t get it. They are filling our bank and improving our turnout every day! — Brad Parscale (@parscale) November 14, 2019

In an interview with Breitbart News, Trump’s son Eric didn’t sound surprised by the voters’ spurt of largesse.

“Every single time they do this, we raise a fortune,” he told Breitbart, noting that the campaign had raised $15 million in the 72 hours after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced in September that the impeachment inquiry would begin.

And it’s not just money that’s being volunteered.

According to another Breitbart report, Marc Lotter, the Trump campaign’s director of strategic communications, told Alabama radio station WVNN that volunteers are showing up to give their time, too.

“We’ve had 100,000 more volunteers. Donors are coming out of the woodwork. We’re raising record amounts of money. It is galvanizing people and even people in the middle who are seeing the Democrats are just consumed with impeachment. They’ve been wanting to do this,” he said, Breitbart reported.

That obviously wasn’t the impact Democrats were hoping to have.

And, of course, it remains to be seen whether the enthusiasm will hold over the course of the year between now and Nov. 3, 2020.

But considering Trump’s supporters have stuck by him after three years of relentless attacks from the Democratic “resistance” — abetted by a shameless media that has spent most of the 21st century disgracing itself — it’s a good chance that Trump’s base is going to stay behind him.

Recognize the Dems are using this for their pitiful #Fundraising efforts. It will backfire worse than Kavanaugh. Time to #WalkAwayFromDemocrats — Shelly Huey (@shellynotw) November 14, 2019

#Democrats are great at selling guns and raising funds for @realDonaldTrump just keep giving them the rope and surely they will be using it on their own party. #KAG2020 🦅 🇺🇲 🦅 — WEF (@wefrazzini) November 14, 2019

And this one probably sums up the argument the best.

While the dems are wasting time and money on the impeachment hoax, @realDonaldTrump is focused on running the country and putting America First! #KAG2020 — Nick Miller 🇺🇸 (@NickMillerMAGA) November 14, 2019

Nancy Pelosi’s Democrats have obviously decided to devote what remains of 2020 to impeaching the president, no matter what pressing business gets put off in the process.

It’s an abdication of duty, and Americans aren’t going to forget it.

If that’s not reason enough for Democrats to change their minds, they might want to rethink it.

More than 3 million more reasons just came into the Trump campaign coffers to give them some incentive.

