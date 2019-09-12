Trump Campaign To Crash Democratic Debate with Anti-Socialism Banner

No stranger to antagonizing the American left, Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale has a plan to frustrate Democrats before their next 2020 presidential primary debate.

The Trump campaign is preparing to fly a massive banner rebuking socialism in Houston, Texas, in the hours leading up to a major Democratic primary debate set to take place in the city on Thursday night, according to ABC News.

“Socialism will kill Houston’s economy! VOTE TRUMP 2020,” the advertisement will read.

The banner will be flown over the city behind a plane from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will also feature a phone line viewers can text to receive updates on President Donald Trump’s re-election efforts.

The antagonistic feature cost the campaign a total of $7,500 from production to flight, according to The Hill, and will be accompanied by two full-page advertisements taking aim at candidates like Houston native Julian Castro and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts in local newspapers.

TRENDING: Mnuchin Cuts Jim Acosta Down to Size for 'Most Ridiculous Question I've Ever Heard'

Parscale believes the price tag is well worth it to remind the Democratic hopefuls that their proposed policies would flat-line the city’s now booming economy.

Socialism SUCKS and @TeamTrump is flying high above the Dem debate in Houston to remind the circus in town that their policies will hurt Houston, Texas and America! Text “USA” TO 88022https://t.co/AZmClks0rI — Brad Parscale (@parscale) September 11, 2019

“Socialism SUCKS,” Parscale tweeted Thursday, “and @TeamTrump is flying high above the Dem debate in Houston to remind the circus in town that their policies will hurt Houston, Texas and America!”

Do you agree with Parscale and Perrine? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (632 Votes) 0% (3 Votes)

With market gains still stacking up throughout Trump’s third year in office, his re-election efforts have focused heavily on the economy in recent months — particularly with Democrats pushing further left on issues like universal health care, universal basic income and tax reform.

Progressive candidates claim these policies will give low-income and minority Americans the boost they’ve long hoped for, but that has been a tough sell.

And that argument was all but put to bed Friday when newly released Department of Labor statistics indicated that 86 percent of the economy’s 5 million additional jobs have gone to people of color, according to the Washington Post.

There’s a record-breaking surge in Hispanic and African American women coming off the sidelines and getting good-paying jobs. While many in the MSM cheer for a recession to hurt @realDonaldTrump, it’s more evidence of a economy that’s on fire for ALL!https://t.co/70xgSxT94h — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) September 10, 2019

RELATED: Beto: America Wasn't Created on July 4, 1776. It Was Aug. 20, 1619, When 1st Slaves Arrived

Erin Perrine, deputy communications director for the Trump campaign, told ABC in a statement Wednesday that juxtaposing these gains with the impact tax-raising, social Democrats would have on the economy may just be the key to getting Republican voters back to the polls in 2020.

“Every single Democrat candidate has job killing, economy crushing policies that won’t work for America,” Perrine said.

“Team Trump is here to remind them and let everyone in Houston know what a complete disaster Democrats are for America.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.