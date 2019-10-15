Trump Campaign To Crash Democratic Debate with 'Socialism Destroys Jobs' Message

Now, this is getting the message across.

Before the Democratic presidential contenders take the debate stage Tuesday night in Westerville, Ohio, President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign will be taking to the air first.

A banner is set to be flown over the city beginning at noon local time, according to The Hill, declaring what the Democratic agenda means to working Americans.

“Socialism destroys Ohio jobs,” it says. “Vote Trump.”

Trump campaign will fly this banner over Westerville today for a few hours ahead of debate. pic.twitter.com/LaOU4DZLIp — Liz Skalka (@lizskalka) October 15, 2019

For the Trump campaign team, that says it all.

“This week’s debate will be another display of the 2020 Democrats’ far-left lurch toward big government socialism,” Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said in a statement, according to The Hill.

“While Democrats will use the debate stage to paint a glamorous view of their socialist agenda, Team Trump is here to expose the truth behind their job-killing policies and remind Ohioans what’s at stake in 2020.”

Of course, the Democratic contenders aren’t likely to be advertising that their party stands for socialism these days.

And considering that the event at Otterbein University is being moderated by the anti-Trump media outlets CNN and The New York Times, it’s unlikely that they’re going to be pressed on the topic.

But there’s no denying that a major American political party has been turning itself into a socialism-pushing enterprise.

The avowedly socialist Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has dropped in the polls recently after a heart-related health scare earlier this month that was confirmed to be a heart attack, according to CNN. But his influence on the party has been undeniable.

And, of course, another major voice for the party in 2019 is the leftist New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the author of the Green New Deal. Even Ocasio-Cortez’s former chief of staff has admitted it has more to do with socialism than saving the environment, but that legislative package is backed, at least conceptually, by every Democrat seeking the party’s nomination except for Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (a long-shot for the nomination anyway).

The Trump campaign flew a similar banner over Houston before the Democratic debate there last month.

“Socialism Will Kill Houston’s Economy! Vote Trump 2020”@realDonaldTrump‘s campaign paid for this giant banner that will be flying in Houston over the site of the #DemDebate tonight. pic.twitter.com/HakGavA0Pr — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 12, 2019

The president has repeatedly stated publicly, including during his State of the Union address in February, that “America will never be a socialist country.”

He said the same during an Oct. 3 campaign stop at The Villages, a large retirement community in Florida.

“Standing in solidarity with our nation’s seniors, I declare once again that America will never be a socialist country,” Trump said.

“Democratic health care proposals would put everyone in a socialist government program.”

The Ohio banner is set to fly from noon to 3 p.m. and then again from 3:45 to 6:45 p.m. The debate begins at 8 p.m.

