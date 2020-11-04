The Trump campaign and the Nevada Republican Party filed a lawsuit Tuesday just hours before the polls are to close calling for them to remain open an additional hour.

The complaint filed at Nevada’s Eighth Judicial District Court Tuesday afternoon cited a tweet from the Elections Division of the Nevada Secretary of State’s office noting there were technical problems at “several polling locations” preventing them from opening.

Clark County voters…several polling locations in the county are experiencing technical problems and have not yet opened. If you are waiting in line, please be patient. The sites will open soon. #ElectionDay #NevadaVotes — Nevada Elections (@NVElect) November 3, 2020

“This Court has the ability to mandate the Registrar to keep the Affected Locations open until 8:00 p.m. to assure every voter in every precinct has a full 12 hours to cast their vote,” the complaint reads.

TRENDING: Trump Dominates First-in-the-Nation Midnight Voting in New Hampshire

“Alternatively, a writ of prohibition is necessary to stop the polls from closing at the Affected Locations until 8:00 p.m. to assure every voter in every precinct has a full 12 hours to cast their vote.”

Polls are normally to be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Good morning, Nevada! Today is #ElectionDay. If you are voting in person, the polls open at 7am and close at 7pm. As long as you are in line by 7pm, you will be allowed to #Vote. If you prefer to vote by mail, all polling locations also double as ballot drop off sites. pic.twitter.com/yRpVdXWz1u — Nevada Elections (@NVElect) November 3, 2020

The complaint further states that the conduct “obstructs the rights of voters under the First and Fourteenth Amendments of the United States Constitution.”

The Trump campaign is counting on a strong Election Day showing at polling places to secure a win in swing states like Nevada.

Extensions in poll closings were granted in some precincts in North Carolina and Illinois earlier in the day.

Thanks for reading The Western Journal. Follow us to get the latest, breaking news for Election Night 2020.



Tune in to “WJ Live,” powered by The Western Journal, as we cover each poll closing, tally results and most importantly, cut through the liberal spin.



Watch live on WesternJournal.com, YouTube and Facebook.



You can follow us on Facebook @WesternJournal, Twitter @WestJournalism, Instagram @thewesternjournal and Parler @TheWesternJournal.



You can also help us out by subscribing!



If you see or hear anything that American voters should hear about, feel free to drop us a line at tips@westernjournal.com.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.