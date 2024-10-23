Trump Campaign Files FEC Complaint Against 'Kamala's Foreign Election Interference Scheme'

The campaign of Vice President Kamala Harris is violating the law by taking help from Britain’s Labour Party, according to a Federal Election Commission complaint.

The complaint, filed by the campaign of former President Donald Trump, said Labour Party activists are on the ground in the United States working to elect Harris.

“In two weeks, Americans will once again reject the oppression of big government that we rejected in 1776. The flailing Harris-Walz campaign is seeking foreign influence to boost its radical message — because they know they can’t win the American people,” campaign co-Manager Susie Wiles said, according to a news release on the Trump campaign website.

“President Trump will return strength to the White House and put America, and our people, first. The Harris campaign’s acceptance and use of this illegal foreign assistance is just another feeble attempt in a long line of anti-American election interference,” she said in the release, bearing a headline that decries “Kamala’s Foreign Election Interference Scheme.”

The release said the connection between Harris and Britain’s liberals runs deep.

“The far-left Labour Party has inspired Kamala’s dangerously liberal policies and rhetoric. In recent weeks, they have recruited and sent party members to campaign for Kamala in critical battleground states, attempting to influence our election,” the release said.

The complaint to the FEC noted that federal laws prohibit foreign contributions to American elections.

The complaint also provided the British liberals with a brief history lesson.

“When representatives of the British government previously sought to go door-to-door in America, it did not end well for them,” the formal complaint to the FEC stated.

“This past week marked the 243 anniversary of the surrender of British forces at the Battle of Yorktown, a military victory that ensured that the United States would be politically independent of Great Britain. It appears that the Labour Party and the Harris for President campaign have forgotten the message,” the complaint said.

The complaint called for “an immediate investigation into blatant foreign interference in the 2024 Presidential Election in the form of apparent illegal foreign national contributions made by the Labour Party of the United Kingdom and accepted by Harris for President, the principal campaign committee of Vice President Kamala Harris.”

The complaint noted that Harris’ campaign has been taking advice from Labour strategists.

The complaint also cited a since-deleted LinkedIn post from Sofia Patel, the head of operations for the Labour Party, that called for volunteers to travel to swing states and work for Harris.

Although those volunteering needed to pay their airfare, Patel said she would address the need for housing once volunteers arrive.

The complaint cited Patel as having said she will be on the ground to help the Harris campaign for two weeks prior to the election.

“The language of her post supports a reasonable inference that the Labour Party will finance at least travel and facilitate room and board,” the complaint said.

“Those searching for foreign interference in our elections need to look no further than Ms. Patel’s LinkedIn post. The interference is occurring in plain sight.”

The complaint said that there exists “a reasonable inference that the Labour Party has made, and the Harris campaign has accepted, illegal foreign national contributions.”

The Hill noted that the Labour Party has declined to comment on the allegations.

