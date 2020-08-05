SECTIONS
News
Trump Campaign Files Lawsuit Over 'Hasty Changes' to Election Laws

By Jack Davis
Published August 5, 2020 at 8:03am
President Donald Trump’s campaign is suing Nevada over a new law that would send mail-in ballots for the November election to every voter.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Nevada, follows through on pledges Trump had made to fight the state’s attempt to make the presidential election largely a vote-by-mail contest, according to the Nevada Independent.

The lawsuit notes that the new law was passed on a party-line vote by Democrats and includes multiple provisions that will “undermine the November election’s integrity.”

“Some go beyond that, crossing the line that separates bad policy judgments from enactments that violate federal law or the United States Constitution,” the suit says.

The lawsuit says Nevada would provide greater access to in-person balloting for urban counties than rural ones.

In developing its argument against voting by mail, the lawsuit notes that there remain more than 400,000 uncounted ballots from the New York state primary in June.

In its reporting on the New York debacle, The New York Times wrote, “Now, nearly six weeks later, two closely watched congressional races remain undecided, and major delays in counting a deluge of 400,000 mail-in ballots and other problems are being cited as examples of the challenges facing the nation as it looks toward conducting the November general election during the pandemic.”

Do you oppose mass voting by mail?

What failed in one state should not be attempted in another, the lawsuit against Nevada says.

“The electoral process cannot function properly if it lacks integrity and results in chaos. Put simply, the American people must be able to trust that the result is the product of a free and fair election,” the lawsuit says.

It says the Republican National Committee, a party to the suit, “has a vital interest in protecting the ability of Republican voters to cast, and Republican candidates to receive, effective votes in Nevada elections and elsewhere.”

“Major or hasty changes confuse voters, undermine confidence in the electoral process, and create incentive to remain away from the polls,” the lawsuit says.

Trump Lawsuit AB4 by Riley Snyder on Scribd

The lawsuit asks the court to prevent the law from taking effect, noting that it “upends Nevada’s election laws and requires massive changes in election procedures and processes, makes voter fraud and other ineligible voting inevitable.”

“Many of AB4’s provisions are head-scratching — particularly given the stark irregularities in Nevada’s June 2020 primary election, and because AB4 changes so many election laws so close to the 2020 general election,” the suit says.

The lawsuit cites multiple cases in which the law creates different standards in different counties.

“This loophole invites fraud, coercion, theft, or otherwise illegitimate voting that dilutes the votes of honest citizens and deprives them of their right to vote in violation of the Fourteenth Amendment,” it says.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Monday called Trump’s comment that the Post Office could not handle the traffic of voting by mail “crazy, quite frankly.”

“They’re trying to create a scenario here that doesn’t exist,” the Democrat told CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

The president contrasted Nevada’s lurch toward mail-in voting with Florida’s process to get mail-in voting right.

“Nevada has ZERO infrastructure for Mail-In Voting,” Trump said in a tweet Wednesday. “It will be a corrupt disaster if not ended by the Courts. It will take months, or years, to figure out.

“Florida has built a great infrastructure, over years, with two great Republican Governors.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
