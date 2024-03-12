One of America’s leading evangelical groups will be putting $62 million of effort behind electing former President Donald Trump.

Faith & Freedom will use the money for voter registration and turnout, voter support, and knocking on doors, according to Politico.

While spending $10 million more than it did in 2020, the group plans to hand out 30 million pieces of literature in 125,000 churches, with a focus on battleground states.

“In terms of home visits and voters reached at the door, to my knowledge, it’s the largest effort on the right outside of the Republican National Committee ever,” said Ralph Reed, who oversees the organization.

Reed said when Republicans are outspent, it hurts their chances.

“In this business you’re paid to worry, and we certainly have seen in recent cycles — particularly in the statewide races and especially the Senate races — we’ve seen the spending gap become overwhelming, serious and debilitating,” Reed said.

About 10,000 people will be deployed with a focus on getting 1 million newly-registered evangelical voters to the polls and turning out another 7.8 million evangelicals identified as low-propensity voters.

Reed said that during Trump’s time in office Trump “was so pro-life that it was astonishing. And as a result of that, he’s going to get more running room from the pro-life grassroots than a typical candidate might get or that he would have gotten in ’16. In ’16 I think there was a lack of trust, and now there is total trust,” according to Politico.

Will Trump win in November? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (1676 Votes) No: 3% (44 Votes)

Trump’s recent speech to the National Religious Broadcasters Convention warned of a “radical left, corrupt political class” opposed to Christianity, according to The New York Times.

“Christians, they can’t afford to sit on the sidelines in this fight,” Trump said, adding that the liberals oppose Christianity because “they know that our allegiance is not to them. Our allegiance is to our country, and our allegiance is to our Creator.”

“No one will be touching the cross of Christ under the Trump administration. I swear to you,” he also said then, according to Scripps News Service.

⚡️Donald Trump : There’s no better president for #Israel than me Evangelical Christians love Israel pic.twitter.com/7ffmxcXXEU — Middle East Observer (@ME_Observer_) March 6, 2024

Trump supporters believe Trump can transform the nation, Scripps reported.

“We’re 100 percent behind Donald Trump and want to see America great again,” Vicky Fukes of Delaware said at the 2024 Conservative Political Action Conference. “One nation under God. That’s the way it’s got to remain.”

Christian Baldwin of Maryland said the issue transcends partisan warfare.

“It’s not just political. It’s a spiritual sickness that’s really taken root in this country,” he said, suggesting President Joe Biden’s election in 2020 was a warning.

“Perhaps, what we’re experiencing is just a way for God to remind us what our true purpose is,” he said.

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.