Trump Campaign Issues Statement on '3 on 1 Debate'

Former President Donald Trump was the clear winner in Tuesday’s debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, the Trump campaign said in a statement posted Tuesday night.

“President Trump DOMINATES the 3 on 1 debate,” campaign representative Stephen Cheung said in a post on X.

The 3-on-1 reference comes from a comment Trump made after the debate that “We had three against one,” referring to the role ABC moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis played in the debate, according to Fox News.

“President Trump delivered a masterful debate performance tonight, prosecuting Kamala Harris’ abysmal record of failure that has hurt Americans for the last 4 years,” Cheung posted in a statement attributed to campaign chairs Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles.

President Trump DOMINATES the 3 on 1 debate. pic.twitter.com/huywrtvSOF — Steven Cheung (@TheStevenCheung) September 11, 2024

“We saw President Trump lay out his bold vision of America and how he would continue to build upon the successes of his first term by supercharging the economy, securing the border, and stopping crime from ravaging communities across the country,” the statement said.

The statement said that Harris showed Americans that nothing changes for the better if she is elected.

“Conversely, Kamala’s vision of America was a dark reminder of the oppressive, big government policies of Joe Biden that she wants to continue. High inflation, a porous border that allows criminals and terrorists to flood across, and being soft on crime— that is what Kamala represents,” the statement said.

“The choice could not be more clear— President Trump was the clear winner tonight, and he will win for America when he returns to the White House,” the statement added.

ABC’s role in the debate came under intense criticism on social media.

“These moderators are a disgraceful failure and this is one of the most biased, unfair debates I have ever seen. Shame on you @ABC,” Megyn Kelly posted on X.

Harris just lied about the SCOTUS ruling on immunity. Zero fact-checks from the moderators after multiple fact-checks against Trump. Really bad look for ABC News. — AG (@AGHamilton29) September 11, 2024

“It isn’t ‘fact-checking,’ it is attacking,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton posted on X.

“It was a rigged deal, as I assumed it would be, because when you looked at the fact that they were correcting everything and not correcting with her,” Trump said Wednesday, according to the New York Post.

The ABC moderator decided to inject herself into the debate. HERE is a fact check on babies left to die after surviving abortion in Tim Walz’s Minnesota:https://t.co/mpFMhmH11H pic.twitter.com/dQdt15vT1E — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) September 11, 2024

“It was a three-on-one — that’s OK, I’ve had worse odds before, but never so obvious,” he said, referring to the moderators.

“They’re dishonest. I think ABC took a big hit last night … They ought to take away their license for the way they did that,” Trump said.

