Share
News

Trump Campaign Issues Statement on '3 on 1 Debate'

 By Jack Davis  September 11, 2024 at 6:05am
Share

Former President Donald Trump was the clear winner in Tuesday’s debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, the Trump campaign said in a statement posted Tuesday night.

“President Trump DOMINATES the 3 on 1 debate,” campaign representative Stephen Cheung said in a post on X.

The 3-on-1 reference comes from a comment Trump made after the debate that “We had three against one,” referring to  the role ABC moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis played in the debate, according to Fox News.

“President Trump delivered a masterful debate performance tonight, prosecuting Kamala Harris’ abysmal record of failure that has hurt Americans for the last 4 years,” Cheung posted in a statement attributed to campaign chairs Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles.

Trending:
ABC Gets Called Out for Sneaky Pre-Debate Poll Trick: 'Trying to Set Up a Particular Narrative'

“We saw President Trump lay out his bold vision of America and how he would continue to build upon the successes of his first term by supercharging the economy, securing the border, and stopping crime from ravaging communities across the country,” the statement said.

The statement said that Harris showed Americans that nothing changes for the better if she is elected.

“Conversely, Kamala’s vision of America was a dark reminder of the oppressive, big government policies of Joe Biden that she wants to continue. High inflation, a porous border that allows criminals and terrorists to flood across, and being soft on crime— that is what Kamala represents,” the statement said.

Do you think Trump won the debate?

“The choice could not be more clear— President Trump was the clear winner tonight, and he will win for America when he returns to the White House,” the statement added.

ABC’s role in the debate came under intense criticism on social media.

“These moderators are a disgraceful failure and this is one of the most biased, unfair debates I have ever seen. Shame on you  @ABC,” Megyn Kelly posted on X.

Related:
Crowd Backs Trump as He Comes Face-to-Face with Kamala Harris at 9/11 Memorial

“It isn’t ‘fact-checking,’ it is attacking,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton posted on X.

“It was a rigged deal, as I assumed it would be, because when you looked at the fact that they were correcting everything and not correcting with her,” Trump said Wednesday, according to the New York Post.

“It was a three-on-one — that’s OK, I’ve had worse odds before, but never so obvious,” he said, referring to the moderators.

“They’re dishonest. I think ABC took a big hit last night … They ought to take away their license for the way they did that,” Trump said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Crowd Backs Trump as He Comes Face-to-Face with Kamala Harris at 9/11 Memorial
New Police Call Audio from Springfield, Ohio, Appears to Confirm Haitian Goose Story
Trump Campaign Issues Statement on '3 on 1 Debate'
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Tells Tyreek Hill, 'You Gotta' Listen to Police Officers
Barack Obama's Half-Brother Says That Kamala Harris Is 'Like a Joke' and That Trump Will 'Win by a Landslide'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation