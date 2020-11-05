The chaos of the 2020 election seems close to an end, at least according to President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign.

Trump campaign advisor Jason Miller vowed that Americans will soon see the president is primed to get re-elected and run the country for another four years.

“By the end of this week, it will be clear to the entire nation that President Trump and Vice President Pence will be elected for another four years,” Miller said Wednesday, according to the Washington Examiner.

Miller’s promise comes after campaign data hinted at a Trump victory in Pennsylvania and Arizona.

“Over these next couple of days, as these ballots come in and are counted in the state of Arizona, that we could be looking at, potentially as soon as Friday, President Trump being declared the winner or it being clear that he has enough votes to formally say he will win the state of Arizona,” Miller said.

If Trump’s leads in North Carolina and Georgia hold, this would usher the president into a second term.

The message from Trump’s team runs directly counter to a premature claim from the campaign of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden that the former vice president “won the election.”

By the Trump campaign’s numbers, it does appear as though the president can score a win in Arizona. According to the Associated Press, Biden currently leads in the state by some 70,000 votes.

If Trump takes Arizona and its 11 electoral votes, it would push him ever closer to the 270 needed to win.

According to Miller, most of the votes in the state that have yet to be counted are ballots that were cast on Election Day. The campaign advisor said Trump has been winning nearly 70 percent of these types of votes.

In addition to wins in the uncalled but Trump-led states of Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia, taking the Grand Canyon State would guarantee a triumph over Biden.

For Pennsylvania, which Democratic state officials have reportedly told Biden he would sweep by 200,000 votes, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien predicted a win for the president with a whopping 454,000 lead.

While team Trump is confident that victory is close at hand, the quagmire of elections in uncalled states could complicate matters.

Issues with election programs appear to hint that some votes were not counted in the critical state of Michigan. It’s unclear how many uncontested states this problem spans.

Questions over the handling of votes in Arizona has already sparked mass conservative outrage. A crowd of pro-Trump voters even showed up at the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office Wednesday night demanding ballots be counted in an accurate and speedy manner.

With 88 percent of the state’s votes counted and Biden’s lead down to less than 70,000, it’s clear that Arizona is still very much in play.

While Americans won’t know who will grab the lion’s share of the remaining 12 percent of votes there until officials release the numbers, campaigns of both candidates seem to be expecting a victory.

Losing Arizona would not break Trump’s chances at re-election, but would narrow his path to victory by a significant margin.

