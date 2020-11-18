Login
Trump Campaign Makes Move To Trigger Battleground Recount

President Donald Trump speaks during a "Make America Great Again" rally at Reading Regional Airport in Reading, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 31, 2020.Mandel Ngan - AFP / Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump speaks during a "Make America Great Again" rally at Reading Regional Airport in Reading, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 31, 2020. (Mandel Ngan - AFP / Getty Images)

By Erin Coates
Published November 18, 2020 at 12:17pm
President Donald Trump’s campaign is seeking a recount of ballots in two Wisconsin counties where he trails presumptive president-elect Joe Biden by 20,000 votes in the state.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission said the campaign paid the state $3 million on Wednesday morning to start a recount in liberal Dane and Milwaukee counties, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

“We will not stop fighting for transparency and integrity in our electoral process to ensure that all Americans can trust the results of a free and fair election in Wisconsin and across the country,” said former Dane County Circuit Judge Jim Troupis, who is representing the Trump campaign.

“We will not know the true results of the election until only the legal ballots cast are counted,” he added, according to Politico.

The Trump campaign claimed there were “the worst irregularities” in Dane and Milwaukee counties.

In order to start a full recount in the Badger State, the Trump campaign would have to pay almost $8 million, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Do you think the recount is necessary?

A recount in Milwaukee County is estimated to cost about $2 million.

Biden beat Trump in the county with 317,270 votes to 134,357 votes, according to data from The New York Times.

The Dane County recount would cost about $740,000. Trump lost the county to Biden with only 22.9 percent of the vote, 78,800 votes to Biden’s 260,185.

Dane and Milwaukee counties represent over a third of Biden’s statewide vote.

Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said he expects Biden to pick up votes in the recount, but added that he did not see any major problems with the election.

“This was a really clean election from our point of view,” McDonell said.

The Trump campaign has repeatedly claimed widespread voter fraud without substantial evidence, and the recount will allow them to continue to investigate the election results.

Dane County’s recount will start Friday and Milwaukee County expects to set up on Thursday. Both recounts will likely take until the Dec. 1 deadline.

The recount will be completed with ballot tabulators with enough space for workers to social distance.

“We will be ready to proceed as safely and as efficiently as possible,” Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson said.

Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
