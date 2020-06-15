SECTIONS
News
Print

Trump Campaign Makes Record-Breaking Achievement on President's Birthday

×
By Jack Davis
Published June 15, 2020 at 8:31am
Print

President Donald Trump got a mammoth birthday present from Americans on Sunday as his campaign smashed its previous one-day online fundraising record.

The Republican National Committee and Trump’s re-election campaign took in $14 million in online donations on the president’s 74th birthday, topping the record of $10 million in online donations that Trump’s campaign set on Oct. 19, 2016, according to Fox News.

The campaign’s overall record for donations of all types was $25 million, which was set on the day Trump formally announced he was running for re-election.

The president and the RNC now have about $255 million in cash for the final months of the campaign as opposed to about $100 million that the Democratic National Committee and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden have to spend.

TRENDING: Supreme Court Conservatives Blast Fellow Justices for Backing Down on Gun Rights

Illustrating the president’s populist appeal, the RNC, Trump Make America Great Again Committee and Donald J. Trump for President Inc. said that the average gift to the campaign on Sunday was $46.

“Enthusiasm for President Trump continues to be our greatest motivator and political weapon,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said.

Will President Donald Trump win re-election?

“Republicans are thinking smarter digitally and harnessing support and energy for President Trump to up our online fundraising game and outwork, outdo, and outmaneuver the Democrats at every turn,” she said.

In addition to their donations, about 1 million people signed an online birthday card for the president.

Trump on Sunday tweeted a comparison of his record against Biden’s time in the Senate and as vice president.

“The grassroots support behind President Trump’s re-election is something no campaign has ever seen,” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said.

RELATED: Trump Campaign Announces Staggering Number of Ticket Requests for First Rally

Parscale said Americans’ interest in Trump’s upcoming rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is a barometer of their support for him. The event Saturday is being criticized for being held while the coronavirus remains present.

“Just as more than a million people have registered for tickets to the President’s rally this weekend, they are also donating to help his campaign in record numbers,” Parscale said. “There is an enthusiasm gap – it is real and it is wide.

“President Trump’s supporters would run through a brick wall to vote for him. Nobody is running through a brick wall for Joe Biden.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







NCAA Football Star Says He's Boycotting Team Over Coach's Shirt
Poll Reveals Incredibly Low Number of Democrats Are 'Extremely Proud' To Be American
Police Sergeant Hammers Claims That Use of Deadly Force in Rayshard Brooks Incident Wasn't Justified
Trump Campaign Makes Record-Breaking Achievement on President's Birthday
Rescue Mission Underway After US Air Force Incident
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×