President Donald Trump got a mammoth birthday present from Americans on Sunday as his campaign smashed its previous one-day online fundraising record.

The Republican National Committee and Trump’s re-election campaign took in $14 million in online donations on the president’s 74th birthday, topping the record of $10 million in online donations that Trump’s campaign set on Oct. 19, 2016, according to Fox News.

The campaign’s overall record for donations of all types was $25 million, which was set on the day Trump formally announced he was running for re-election.

The president and the RNC now have about $255 million in cash for the final months of the campaign as opposed to about $100 million that the Democratic National Committee and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden have to spend.

Quite a birthday gift for @realDonaldTrump yesterday! Biggest single-day ONLINE fundraising total ever – $14 million. That’s grassroots support that Sleepy @JoeBiden can only dream of. The enthusiasm gap is real and it is wide!#MakeAmericaGreatAgain!https://t.co/WRhOrNzOmD — Brad Parscale (@parscale) June 15, 2020

Illustrating the president’s populist appeal, the RNC, Trump Make America Great Again Committee and Donald J. Trump for President Inc. said that the average gift to the campaign on Sunday was $46.

“Enthusiasm for President Trump continues to be our greatest motivator and political weapon,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said.

“Republicans are thinking smarter digitally and harnessing support and energy for President Trump to up our online fundraising game and outwork, outdo, and outmaneuver the Democrats at every turn,” she said.

In addition to their donations, about 1 million people signed an online birthday card for the president.

Trump on Sunday tweeted a comparison of his record against Biden’s time in the Senate and as vice president.

I’ve done more in less than 4 years than Biden’s done in more than 40 years, including for Black America. Biden has been a part of every failed decision for decades. Bad Trade Deals, Endless Wars, you name it, he has shown a complete lack of leadership. He’s weak & shot!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2020

“The grassroots support behind President Trump’s re-election is something no campaign has ever seen,” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said.

Parscale said Americans’ interest in Trump’s upcoming rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is a barometer of their support for him. The event Saturday is being criticized for being held while the coronavirus remains present.

Classic. Liberal main stream media now worried about Trump campaign rallies yet, just days ago, portrayed “protests” as necessary…despite the fact that hundreds of thousands stood shoulder to shoulder! #Hypocrisy at its finest. pic.twitter.com/AtXjds9pg2 — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) June 15, 2020

The more the media lies about the virus, the more people sign up for Trump’s next rally. It’s the biggest, collective middle finger ever given in history. Nobody believes their fake news garbage anymore. NOBODY. — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) June 15, 2020

“Just as more than a million people have registered for tickets to the President’s rally this weekend, they are also donating to help his campaign in record numbers,” Parscale said. “There is an enthusiasm gap – it is real and it is wide.

“President Trump’s supporters would run through a brick wall to vote for him. Nobody is running through a brick wall for Joe Biden.”

