Share
News

Trump Campaign Office Broken Into - Sheriff Worried About What Was Taken and 'What May Have Been Left Behind'

 By Joe Saunders  August 13, 2024 at 10:03am
Share

Crime is hitting the Trump presidential campaign.

The sheriff’s office in northern Virginia’s Loudoun County is investigating a break-in at the Trump for President 2024 office in the area of Ashburn, about 30 miles outside Washington, D.C.

And, according to a sheriff’s office statement, investigators aren’t only looking into what might have been taken out of the office.

“It is rare to have the office of any political campaign or party broken into,” Loudoun Sheriff Mike Chapman, a Republican, said in a news release.

“We are determined to identify the suspect, investigate why it happened, and determine what may have been taken as well as what may have been left behind.”

Trending:
Customer Arrested After Tense Argument Over 'All You Can Eat' Deal at Applebee's: Police

According to the sheriff’s office release, the man involved in the break-in is white and was wearing dark clothing and carrying a backpack when the crime occurred.

“What may have been left behind” could cover just about anything — especially anything potentially dangerous.

Will Trump win in November?

Considering the break-in, which took place about 9 p.m. Sunday, according to the news release, follows a widely reported hacking of the Trump campaign’s internal communications, security concerns are high.

And that, of course, follows the July 13 attempted assassination of Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, and reports of other plots against the former president.

Given the location of the office, it’s likely it was a deliberate target, not a random opportunity.

“It’s an office park area, kind of a remote office park area, so there would not have been an awful lot of people,” campaign spokesman Thomas Julia told The Washington Post.

The break-in comes at a time of flux in the presidential campaign.

Related:
NBA Player Turned MAGA Senate Candidate Scores Election Victory Against Establishment Favorite

Since President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the race in favor of Vice President Kamala Harris, polls have tightened between the Republican and Democratic nominees.

In the political atmosphere, news of the Virginia break-in drew plenty of comment on social media.

Much of it was serious:

Some of it was humorous — with a political bite:

Regardless of the take, it was clear the crime had gotten attention.

The sheriff’s office release asks that anyone with information about the case call 571-918-1869.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




Mom Accused of Gruesomely Killing 'Beloved' 10-Year-Old Girl as Father Comes Home to Horrifying Scene
NFL Star Involved in Car Accident, Gets Evaluated by Medical Staff as Team Releases Statement
Trump Campaign Office Broken Into - Sheriff Worried About What Was Taken and 'What May Have Been Left Behind'
Conservative Professor Scores Multimillion-Dollar Win After Yearslong Battle with California College
Judge Rules CDC Has 'Likely' Been Violating Federal Law for Years After Conservative Group Sounds Alarm
See more...

Conversation