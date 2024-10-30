Allegations of cheating and deception are flying in Pennsylvania’s Bucks County, a high-stakes political prize that is the center of a desperate duel as Election Day grows closer.

“The Democrats are running around in Bucks County, PA with badges trying to pretend like they are elections officials. These people are not officials. Intimidation tactics!” James Blair, political director for the campaign of former President Donald Trump posted on X.

Blair linked the issue to a complaint that, with long lines of Trump supporters having shown up for early voting, elections officials are closing down voting without allowing those in line to vote.

“The bigger problem is that it appears the fake ‘voter protection’ workers – who are in fact Democrat Party operatives (not elections officials) – appear to be the ones directing the offices to shut down the lines and telling people they can’t vote,” he posted on X.

🚨 ⁦⁦@TheDemocrats⁩ are running around in Bucks County, PA with badges trying to pretend like they are elections officials. These people are not officials. Intimidation tactics! pic.twitter.com/M3ILEEQPNg — James Blair (@JamesBlairUSA) October 29, 2024



On Wednesday, he posted that voters who believe that have been disenfranchised by these tactics should speak up.

“If you are harassed by the Democrats operatives posing as elections officials wearing ‘voter protection badges, take lots of pictures and video and submit a report to lawyers. http://ProtectTheVote.com,” he posted on X.

“Pennsylvania Voters must stay in line on the final day of early voting and cast their vote. Do not let elections officials turn you away during the operating hours they posted! If they disenfranchise you, submit a report to our lawyers through: http://Pa.ProtectTheVote.com,” he added to X.

Commenting on X, Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk wrote, “This is illegal; the GOP was placed under a ridiculously punitive 35-year consent decree for things exactly like this. But there is good news here: Democrats now realize that they’re the ones who have to fear high voter turnout. Don’t be intimidated! Vote!!!”

Pennsylvania Democrats are paying operatives to go around wearing large “VOTER PROTECTION” lanyards, giving the impression they are government election officials, which they are not. This is illegal; the GOP was placed under a ridiculously punitive 35-year consent decree for… https://t.co/ksr9OBQo5B — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 29, 2024

When The Associated Press examined the issue of voters being turned away, it said a law creating what’s called “on-demand” voting has led to snarls.

As the AP framed it, “on-demand” voting allows a voter to show up, request and get a mail-in ballot and complete it there if the voter wishes.

“It’s an uncertain process for a lot of people because it’s still relatively new, and it’s also kind of inefficient,” said Bucks County Board of Elections Chairman Bob Harvie in an interview. “There’s definitely changes that need to be made.”

Amid criticism of voters being turned away, Bucks County said anyone in line by 5 p.m. Tuesday would be allowed to seek a mail-in ballot.

But that’s not enough for the Trump campaign.

On Tuesday night, Michael Whatley, head of the Republican National Committee, said Bucks County will be sued by the Trump campaign, according to the Bucks County Courier Times.

“Democrat election officials are seeing our number. They are seeing our turnout. They are seeing us breaking early vote records across Pennsylvania. They are terrified and they want to stop our momentum,” Whatley said during a rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

“I’m proud tonight to tell you that the Trump Vance campaign has just filed a huge lawsuit against Bucks County for turning away our voters,” he said.

