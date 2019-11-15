Trump Campaign Official Says Impeachment Push Has Backfired: '100,000 More Volunteers'

As House Democrats hold hearings in hopes of finding a way to get President Donald Trump out of the White House, the president’s effort to win four more years in office is getting stronger, according to campaign officials.

On Wednesday, Trump 2020 director of strategic communications Marc Lotter said the pushback against Democrats is leading to a rise in campaign supporters in a clip from “The Jeff Poor Show,” which is broadcast on WVNN in Huntsville, Alabama.

“We’ve had 100,000 more volunteers. Donors are coming out of the woodwork. We’re raising record amounts of money,” he said. “It is galvanizing people and even people in the middle who are seeing the Democrats are just consumed with impeachment.

“They’ve been wanting to do this. The Washington Post actually posted a story 19 minutes after the president took the oath of office. He was giving his inaugural address, and the Post was already talking about impeachment.”

For some Americans, impeachment is the wrong way to take the nation while the economy is roaring.

“I fully support the president,” Joe D’Ambrosio, 76, of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, told Reuters. “I talk to a lot of people who are happy with their 401(k)s, their stocks and their jobs. Democrats don’t want to talk about that, and I think they are going to pay a price.”

“To me, it’s a coup,” retired construction worker Frank Buchualt, 70, said as he waited in D’Ambrosio’s barbershop.

Buchualt was not moved by Democratic claims of a quid pro quo.

“I don’t know what was illegal. We ask countries to do things all the time,” he said.

And some were just tired of politicians preening for the camera.

“It’s just a show,” said Kurt Zuhlke, 64, of Northampton County, Pennsylvania. “Everyone knows all the facts, and they have already made up their mind. This is not going to do anything.”

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale gloated on Twitter about the impact that Trump’s supporters are having on the president’s 2020 campaign.

When Dems & media go nuts @realDonaldTrump’s campaign gets stronger! In 24 hours after #HearsayHearing: ✅$3.1M in small dollar donations ✅One of our best fundraising days ever… again! Dems just don’t get it. They are filling our bank and improving our turnout every day! — Brad Parscale (@parscale) November 14, 2019

The spike in support when Democrats attack Trump is part of a long-standing pattern.

“Every single time they do this, we raise a fortune,” Eric Trump, the president’s son, told Breitbart.

“Our country is doing amazing, and people don’t want to see the charade.”

Trump Victory Director of Regional Communications Rick Gorka said the hearing spiked support in the same fashion as the Senate confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

“It’s like Kavanaugh on steroids,” Gorka said. “The energy we’re receiving from the field has been tremendous, we’re putting them to work.”

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions recently authored an Op-Ed for Fox News to show his support for Trump and urge Democrats to change their minds.

“President Trump has not been accused of anything for which he can be credibly impeached, but the dangerous ideology of the far left does not recognize legal limits or fundamental fairness,” Sessions wrote.

“The old Soviet Union was famous for show trials — fake trials where the result was already understood, where everything was just for show, and where the accused was already certain to be found guilty before the case was even presented.”

Sessions said impeachment over political differences would a terrible precedent.

“Impeachment in this circumstance is a very dangerous action. It is founded on passion, hysteria, and yellow journalism — the very things that concerned our wise founders,” Sessions wrote.

“An impeachment by the House on such shoddy grounds would be a dark day indeed. It would create a precedent that opens the door for the political removal of a president, undermining the validity of our elections and subverting the will of the American people.”

Sessions said that if the Democrats win, America loses.

“This is political theater, a desperate attempt to weaken a president who has deeply offended the powers that be in Washington. He refuses to play their games, and they will stop at nothing to ensure that he is defeated,” Sessions wrote.

“Every day, President Trump is achieving things that make life better for the American people and fighting hard for them. It is time for responsible Democrats to stand up for law, reason and history by stopping this reckless excess. Sadly, restraint and calm judgment seem lost on Democrats as they hurtle forward, heedless of the damage they are doing to our republic.”

