Trump Campaign Pledges to Do Town Halls if Kamala Harris Declines Other Debates

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign indicated Saturday that he would do town halls if Vice President Kamala Harris declined his invitation for two debates, according to the New York Post.

Trump proposed three dates for presidential debates on Fox News, NBC, and ABC during a press conference Thursday.

Both campaigns agreed to participate in a Sept. 10 debate on ABC News, ABC Washington Bureau Chief Rick Klein confirmed Thursday.

But Harris has not yet committed to the proposed Sept. 4 debate on Fox News or the Sept. 25 debate on NBC.

“I’m glad that he’s finally agreed to a debate on September 10th,” Harris told reporters Thursday, according to CNN. “I’m looking forward to it, and I hope he shows up.”

“I’m happy to have that conversation about an additional debate for after September 10th,” Harris added.

A Trump campaign official told the New York Post Saturday that “we’ll do town-halls” if Harris does not show up.

A series of in-person townhalls where Trump nightly exposes Harris as unwilling to engage could deal steady, prolonged damage to her campaign.

Trump on Kamala: “She can’t do an interview. She’s barely competent and she can’t do an interview. But I look forward to the debates because I think we have to set the record straight.” pic.twitter.com/zbA9cUUWQf — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 8, 2024

Before President Joe Biden dropped out of the race, he agreed to debate Trump on Sept. 10 on ABC News.

Trump initially suggested he would not debate Harris on that date after Biden dropped out, announcing that he had agreed to debate her on Fox News.

Harris has not held a press conference since becoming the presumptive Democratic nominee after Biden dropped out on July 21.

Trump attacked her lack of media appearances during his Thursday press conference.

“She can’t do an interview. She’s barely competent and she can’t do an interview,” Trump said. “But I look forward to the debates because I think we have to set the record straight.”

The Trump and Harris campaigns did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

