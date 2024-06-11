Trump Campaign Releases Statement on Hunter Biden Verdict, Calls Out 'Biden Crime Family'

The presidential campaign of former President Donald Trump on Tuesday reminded the nation that the conviction of Hunter Biden is only a small piece of a larger picture.

Hunter Biden was convicted on three felony counts — making a false statement in the purchase of a firearm, making a false statement related to information required to be kept by a federally licensed firearms dealer, and possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of or addict to a controlled substance, according to the New York Post.

The Trump campaign noted that the gun charges were barely the tip of the Biden family iceberg.

BREAKING: A verdict has been reached in the Hunter Biden trial. No matter what the Left spins up, remember that Hunter literally documented his crimes. Trump and Hunter’s case have no similarities whatsoever. So ignore the Left’s attempts to compare them as equal. pic.twitter.com/7HMYGh5SDs — Charles R Downs (@TheCharlesDowns) June 11, 2024

“This trial has been nothing more than a distraction from the real crimes of the Biden Crime Family, which has raked in tens of millions of dollars from China, Russia and Ukraine,” the Trump campaign said in a statement, according to CNN.

“Crooked Joe Biden’s reign over the Biden Family Criminal Empire is all coming to an end on Nov. 5, and never again will a Biden sell government access for personal profit,” the statement said.

“As for Hunter, we wish him well in his recovery and legal affairs,” the statement concluded. CNN said an updated version of the statement removed this phrase.

The Hunter Biden prosecution is a fake distraction, designed to deflect attention from the real crimes of using Joe Biden to make $$ for his family in Ukraine & to create the artifice of “nonpartisanship” in the DOJ after the Trump conviction. Don’t fall for the trick. pic.twitter.com/CuVXC9ibM1 — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) June 6, 2024

Should Hunter Biden go to jail? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (1209 Votes) No: 2% (29 Votes)

Noting that the conviction followed an attempt by the Department of Justice last year to wipe away the crimes in a plea deal that later collapsed, House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer of Kentucky said that the verdict is not the end. Comer’s panel has been investigating connections between Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden, and other family members in deals that enriched the Biden family.

“Hunter Biden’s sweetheart plea deal was smoked out after scrutiny by a federal judge,” he said, according to the committee’s website.

BREAKING: Hunter Biden convicted on all three felony charges. “A federal jury has convicted Hunter Biden on all three federal felony gun charges he faced, concluding that he violated laws meant to prevent drug addicts from owning firearms,” CNN reported. Hunter Biden will… pic.twitter.com/ujinwgA6RA — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 11, 2024

“Today’s verdict is a step toward accountability but until the Department of Justice investigates everyone involved in the Bidens’ corrupt influence-peddling schemes that generated over $18 million in foreign payments to the Biden family, it will be clear department officials continue to cover for the Big Guy, Joe Biden,” he said.

“I am glad to see that justice has been served. Nobody is above the law, including the President’s son,” Republican Rep. Josh Brecheen of Oklahoma posted on X.

BREAKING: Hunter Biden has just been convicted of all 3 felony charges in his federal gun trial. I am glad to see that justice has been served. Nobody is above the law, including the President’s son. — Congressman Josh Brecheen (@RepBrecheen) June 11, 2024

After the verdict, Hunter Biden issued a statement focusing on substance abuse recovery, according to The Washington Post.

‘“I am more grateful today for the love and support I experienced this last week from Melissa, my family, my friends, and my community than I am disappointed by the outcome. Recovery is possible by the grace of God, and I am blessed to experience that gift one day at a time,” the statement said.

The trial is not the end of the legal challenges facing Hunter Biden. In September, he faces a trial on federal tax charges.

The tax charges were also part of a plea deal that fell apart last summer, leading to a new prosecution that resulted in the gun charges upon which Hunter Biden was convicted and the tax charges for which a trial looms.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.