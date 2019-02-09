Trump Campaign Blasts Elizabeth Warren’s 2020 Hopes: ‘Fraud’

President Donald Trump’s campaign chided Sen. Elizabeth Warren Saturday afternoon for being a “fraud” after the Massachusetts Democrat announced her intention to run for president.

“Elizabeth Warren has already been exposed as a fraud by the Native Americans she impersonated and disrespected to advance her professional career, and the people of Massachusetts she deceived to get elected,” campaign manager Brad Parscale wrote in a statement.

INBOX: Trump campaign issues statement on Elizabeth Warren’s announcement pic.twitter.com/lfIiMywemp — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) February 9, 2019

“The American people will reject her dishonest campaign and socialist ideas like the Green New Deal, that will raise taxes, kill jobs and crush America’s middle-class,” he added.

TRENDING: Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal Release Was So Bad, Her Staff Took Its Webpage Offline

The statement appears designed to tie Warren in with lawmakers who pushed the so-called Green New Deal, a lofty proposal intended to reset a moribund climate change fight.

Warren announced her candidacy in a tweet on Saturday.

The Green New Deal resolution, which is being pushed by New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, calls for “10-year national mobilizations” toward a series of goals aimed at fighting global warming, NPR reported.

A separate fact sheet claimed the plan would “mobilize every aspect of American society on a scale not seen since World War 2.”

Will Warren be the next Democratic presidential nominee? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Ocasio-Cortez’s GND hit a few embarrassing missteps out of the gate.

A frequently asked questions document the New York representative posted online promised “(e)conomic security to all who are unable or unwilling to work,” language that was missing from the legislation Democrats pushed Thursday.

The Republican National Committee also responded to Warren’s decision to enter the fray.

“We’ve always known that Elizabeth Warren’s socialist policies were far outside the mainstream,” RNC spokesman Michael Ahrens noted in a statement following the announcement.

“But Warren’s disastrous handling of her false minority claims and her refusal to apologize until now has everyone, including her own supporters, cringing at her campaign,” he said.

RELATED: Elizabeth Warren’s First High-Profile Endorsement Linked to Beto

Elizabeth Warren’s entrance into the presidential race has been marred by a disastrous few months of self-inflicted mistakes, public apologies, and flubbed announcements – a clear sign to Americans that she would make a dreadful president.https://t.co/EqWuDFaIsM — GOP (@GOP) February 9, 2019

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.