As media pundits grudgingly acknowledge that President Donald Trump could win re-election, an upbeat Trump, who on Friday predicted “a victory like none other,” is launching a high-velocity effort to close the deal with America’s voters.

CNN’s Ryan Struyk tweeted the schedule that will send Trump to Pennsylvania, Michigan, Iowa, North Caroline, Georgia, Florida and Wisconsin for 14 rallies over three days.

“Saturday: Bucks County, PA … Reading, PA … Butler, PA … Montoursville, PA,” he tweeted.

“Sunday: Washington, MI … Dubuque, IA … Hickory, NC … Rome, GA … Miami, FL … Monday: Fayetteville, NC … Scranton, PA … Traverse City, MI … Kenosha, WI … Grand Rapids, MI.”

First lady Melania Trump will appear in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania on Saturday, according to ABC News.

Democratic candidate Joe Biden, who has maintained a much slower-paced schedule, will be in Michigan on Saturday for an appearance with former President Barack Obama, according to The Hill. Biden will be in Pennsylvania on Sunday and Monday.

Trump noted on Friday that Election Day travel is not out of the question.

“I’ll give you that answer in the next couple of days,” he told reporters.

On Friday, during a rally in Waterford, Michigan, Trump said he expects to win on Tuesday.

“Four days from now, we are going to win this state and we are going on to win four more great years in the White House. We’re going to have it. We’re going to have it,” he said, adding, “I’m watching these Biden rallies. It’s like there’s nobody. Of course, he says that they want to do it that way on purpose. The problem is nobody shows up.”

During the rally, Trump contrasted his approach with that of Biden.

“Joe Biden is promising a long, dark, painful winter. Did you see him at the debate? Did anybody see the debate by any chance? No, he said, ‘A long, dark winter.’ Oh, that’s great. That’s wonderful,” Trump said.

“That’s just what our country needs is a long, dark winter and a leader that talks about it. I didn’t have the privilege of going to my basement in the White House. I didn’t have the privilege of going to a beautiful room on the second or third floor and staying there for a year and a half because I’m president of the United States. So I didn’t have that. I had to do my job.”

“Joe Biden is going to lock down your state, wipe out your factories, ship out your jobs, bring things to China, whatever they can, punish your family with a trillion — think of this — a trillion dollars times four, $4 trillion tax hike,” the president said.

“We gave you the biggest tax reduction in the history of our country. That’s the good news. The bad news is he wants to give you the biggest tax hike in the history of our country.”

Trump said Michigan cannot allow a vestige of the Obama administration to return to the White House.

“At every turn Biden twisted knife into the back of Michigan workers and workers all over the country,” he said.

“In 2016, Michigan voted to fire this corrupt political establishment and you elected an outsider as president who is finally putting America first.”

“If I don’t sound like a typical Washington politician, it’s because I’m not a politician. And if I don’t always play by the rules of Washington and the Washington establishment, it’s because I was elected to fight for you and I fight harder than any president has ever fought for the great people of this country,” Trump added.

