Trump Campaign and RNC Report Crucial Fundraising Success: 'We Are Going to Win BIG'

The demonic establishment has thrown nearly every conceivable obstacle in the path of former President Donald Trump. And it has only made him stronger.

On Wednesday, the Republican National Committee announced via news release that, together with the Trump campaign, it raised $65.6 million in March — a staggering sum that called forth a bold prediction from new RNC Chairman Michael Whatley.

“We are going to win BIG in just 31 weeks,” Whatley said in the press release.

March’s fundraising haul brought the Trump campaign and RNC’s combined total cash on hand to $93.1 million.

“President Donald J. Trump has again created a fundraising juggernaut among Republicans. While he has been the presumptive nominee for the Republican Party for less than a month, the RNC and Trump campaign are one unified operation and focused on victory,” Whatley said.

Indeed, the goals of the Trump campaign and those of the RNC have finally aligned.

In February, Ronna McDaniel, who had served as RNC chairwoman since 2017, announced her resignation effective March 8. Niece of 2012 Republican presidential nominee and anti-Trump Sen. Mitt Romney, McDaniel came under fire during the Republican primaries, particularly from former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who criticized her for what he perceived as repeated electoral failures.

Following McDaniel’s resignation, the RNC replaced her with Whatley, Trump’s preferred successor, and chose Lara Trump, wife of the former president’s son Eric Trump, as co-chair.

Susan Wiles, Senior Advisor to the Trump Campaign, highlighted the new MAGA-led Republican Party’s status as financial underdogs in the battle against President Joe Biden and his well-heeled establishment backers.

“Republicans may not be beneficiaries of the self interested largess from Hollywood and Silicon Valley elites,” Wiles said in the news release, “but President Trump is proud to be supported by donations from voters who are the backbone of this nation, which will fuel Republicans up and down the ballot.”

Indeed, when it comes to cash on hand, the multi-billionaire Trump still lags far behind the career politician Biden. That fact alone helps explain why ordinary Americans, fed up with the establishment plundering the country’s wealth, have supported Trump.

According to Axios, the Biden campaign and Democratic National Committee ended February with $97.5 million.

That number will grow by tens of millions following an aggressive March fundraising spree.

For instance, on Thursday in New York City, where Trump attended the wake for slain NYPD officer Jonathan Diller, Biden raised an expected $25 million at a Radio City Music Hall event featuring former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, along with a slew of insufferable celebrities led by Stephen Colbert, a notorious establishment propagandist who masquerades as a late-night talk show host.

Still, for all the cash he has raised, Biden has yet to gain traction in the polls.

On Wednesday, for instance, a Wall Street Journal poll showed Trump tied with Biden in Wisconsin and leading in all six other presumptive battleground states.

Of course, those numbers could change. Democrats possess near-limitless resources with which to propagandize whatever segment of the electorate still pays attention to the establishment media.

But the Trump campaign and RNC’s March fundraising haul showed the former president’s remarkable resilience and appeal.

The establishment has tried to destroy him. And it will outspend him. But his supporters, drawn overwhelmingly from the mass of ordinary Americans, will do everything possible to elect him again.

After all, many Republicans rightly regard this campaign against the establishment-backed Biden as a fight between good and evil.

