Trump Campaign Turns Clip from Kamala's NBC Interview Into an Ad

The Trump campaign, in a brilliant and comical move, pulled a tiny clip from Vice President Kamala Harris’ Tuesday NBC News interview with a telling admission about inflation.

“I am very clear. The cost of groceries, still too high. The voters know it. I know it,” Harris told NBC’s Hallie Jackson in the new mini-ad from the Trump campaign.

The ad then ends with the tag, “I’m Donald Trump and I approve this message.” It’s a funny and efficient seven-second ad that perfectly communicates the GOP’s nominee’s message: Prices are too high under Kamala Harris.

And the fuller context of the interview does not put Harris in a better light at all.

“Our new NBC News poll shows that more voters think that the Biden administration policies have hurt them, rather than helped them. And I wonder, are the last four years an obstacle to you in this race?” Jackson asked to lead off the interview.

An NBC poll published Tuesday shows Donald Trump ahead of Harris 50 to 39 percent on who is best at dealing with inflation and the cost of living.

That finding is worse than in September, when Harris only trailed Trump by 8 percentage points, 48 to 40.

Harris responded to Jackson’s question saying, “Let me be very clear, mine will not be a continuation of the Biden administration. I bring my own experiences, my own ideas to it. And it’s informed a number of my areas of focus, most of which are on, to your point, lowering costs.”

Then came the quote the Trump campaign used in their ad: “I have been traveling the country. I am very clear: Cost of groceries [is] still too high. The voters know it. I know it.”

Harris expounded that her plan includes cracking down on price gouging. Read: institute government price controls. It’s a policy that failed in the U.S. in the 1970s and has failed in every communist nation that has ever tried it. It only leads to shortages and ultimately higher inflation.

The Democratic nominee said her plan also includes providing a $25,000 down payment support for first-time home buyers and a $6,000 child tax credit for the first year of the baby’s life.

In other words, she wants to institute more entitlement programs, creating even more deficit spending, which helped launch inflation in this country in the first place.

Inflation was 1.4 percent when Trump left office in January 2021.

Economists, including former Clinton and Obama administration officials, warned the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan that Harris cast the deciding vote on in March 2021 would spark inflation like the country had not seen in 40 years. And it did, topping at over 9 percent by the summer of 2022 before the rate of increase slowly started coming down.

But the rate ticked back up in September to 2.4 percent.

Further, prices remain significantly elevated since President Joe Biden and Harris took office.

Remember: Kamala Harris has been in office since January 20, 2021. Look what happened to prices in America. We were better off under President Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/Ha8UqIudBL — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) September 12, 2024

Entrepreneur Elon Musk explained the cause of the increased cost of living under Biden/Harris at a recent Trump rally, saying, “All government spending is taxation, because the deficit is what results in inflation.” The deficit for fiscal year 2024 was over $1.8 trillion.

I’ve been saying this for years. Inflation is caused by ridiculous government overspending, nothing else. The global government does NOT tell you this and always blames it on something else like wars and conflict. Fact is, it is terrible capital misallocation that compounds… pic.twitter.com/pYVypZM5y6 — Tony Ward (@TonyWard867811) October 20, 2024

“Inflation throughout history has been used as a pernicious tax, because it’s one degree removed, so people don’t feel it directly. And the politicians will try to blame it on something else, but it’s all about government spending,” he added.

In other words, the government prints money to cover the deficit, which devalues the currency and leads to inflation.

“The key is we’ve got to reduce government spending, and if we don’t, we’re going to bankrupt this country. End of story,” Musk said.

Kamala Harris’ plan is only to double down on failure, with more out-of-control deficit spending and thereby more inflation, and the voters know it.

