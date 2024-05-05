The Israel-Hamas war that started on Oct. 7 has spilled onto college campuses across the nation, revealing the disturbing underbelly of anti-Semitism and anti-Americanism in some of our nation’s most hallowed institutions like never before.

College campuses are divided into two groups, and there is little that the two sides agree on.

But a video circulating on the internet revealed that there is at least one thing that unites the two sides — dislike for President Joe Biden.

On the University of Alabama campus, on Wednesday, pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian protesters stood across a street from each other chanting the same chant, according to Newsweek.

Biden’s inability to take a side or stand for anything has managed to alienate him from both sides.

The pro-Israel side sees him as giving mixed messages and tying the hands of Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by undermining his efforts to eradicate the terrorist organization Hamas in Gaza.

On the other hand, he has alienated the pro-Palestinian side by providing aid, financial assistance, and verbal, albeit wavering, support for Israel.

Unlike Biden, former President Donald Trump has always been very clear on where his allegience lies — with America First and then with its allies.

The Trump campaign just put out a campaign ad with a wonderful message of hope, reminding us that despite the hateful images of screaming protesters we are inundated with, the majority of college students are proud of the school they go to and love their country.

College patriots represent the majority of Americans loving their schools and their country! pic.twitter.com/sQqaCkCmkc — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) May 3, 2024



The ad showed clips of media coverage of the viral story of fraternity brothers who held up an American flag for over an hour after anti-Israel protesters attempted to replace it with a Palestinian flag.

In one clip, one of the young men involved told Fox News’ Jesse Watters, “I held the Israeli flag, and they held up the American flag while protesters chanted at us, screamed at us. I was told to kill myself about 50 times, called a White Supremacist, a fascist …”

The ad also showed scenes from other college campuses where students were standing up for America, singing the national anthem and displaying American pride — images that have been buried among the footage of all the ugliness.

“I love America,” one of the fraternity brothers from the viral clip, identified as Dan Stompel by Fox News, can be heard saying at the end of the clip. “There’s still patriots in this country that actually want to fight and, you know, sacrifice themselves for this flag, this country. “

“Don’t bend the knee to these people,” Stompel’s voice said over the chants of students shouting “U.S.A!'”

The video then transitioned into a clip of students holding a Trump 2024 flag, with chants of “We want Trump.”

The brilliant ad clearly displayed the difference between the two campaigns, without saying a word about Trump’s opponent.

The images of strong, young, all-American boys proudly holding up the American flag while terrorist sympathizers scream in their faces and throw bottles at them says more than the worst attack on Biden.

America First students are taking back their campuses Good for them. — Ralph Jarrett (@rjarrettjr) May 4, 2024

It gives us a stark glimpse at a future run by leftists who are taught to believe that America is everything that is wrong with the world, compared to a country that is run by patriots who would give their lives for their nation.

The ad reminded us that, despite the noise, there are far more people who want this country to succeed and thrive than those who want it to fail.

As the last clip cuts to the Trump flag, the ad reminds people, without throwing a punch at the opposition, which side is unequivocably on the side of America.

