Trump Campaign Unveils Powerful Super Bowl Ad with a Promise: 'The Best Is Yet To Come'

It’s the biggest game of the year, and President Donald Trump’s re-election team is rolling out its best argument.

A 30-second ad released Thursday by Trump’s campaign and set to air nationally during Sunday’s Super Bowl LIV hits hard on the economic success the country has seen in Trump’s three years in the White House.

In a televised event where ads are part of the entertainment, and too many come up way too short, this one is upbeat, positive and powerful.

And even Democrats will have trouble arguing with the premise:

“America demanded change,” the ads narrator intone over news footage of Trump’s Nov. 8 , 2016, upset victory.

“And change is what we got.

“Under President Trump, America is stronger, safer and more prosperous than ever before.”

For many voters, it’s the “prosperous” part that really hits home.

After the malaise of the Obama administration, when stifling government regulation and anti-business sentiment pervaded the federal government, Trump’s pro-business, pro-growth, optimistic agenda has helped the economy hit new highs — at all levels of society.

As the ad notes, unemployment is at or near historic lows — including for the black and Hispanic populations Democrats pretend to care about when they need votes.

Wages are rising, which can only spell trouble for a Democratic Party that thrives on class warfare.

Three days before its Super Bowl appearance, the ad was getting rave reviews:

According to USA Today, the 2020 election cycle marks the first time campaigns have purchased ad time for the game that has become an American secular holiday.

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor and Democratic nomination contender who wants to take his nanny-state view of government to the national stage, has bought a 60-second ad slot, according to USA Today.

The newspaper reported that the Bloomberg ad focuses on gun control — just what every American wants to talk about on Super Bowl Sunday.

Let Bloomberg buy all the air time he wants.

The $10 million he’s spending for a minute of Super Bowl time is a drop in the bucket compared to the more than $100 million he’d blown on campaign advertising by mid-December, according to Fox Business.

In a mid-January interview with The New York Times, Bloomberg even said he was ready to spend up to $1 billion of his own money on the race.

But America can only stand to hear so much about overturning the Second Amendment to the Constitution, or getting lectured about the size of their soft drinks.

The Trump ad demonstrates that what Trump is doing in the White House is paying off for normal Americans of all races — the ones who don’t have $60 billion fortunes like Bloomberg, or poisoned delusions of a poisoned grandeur, like the rest of the Democratic establishment.

For the nation’s biggest audience, the Trump team’s unveiling its best arguments.

And all the political impeachments for sham reasons in the world aren’t going to give Democrats an answer to that.

